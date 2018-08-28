The Non-League Podcast: Who’d be a ref? Who has the biggest budget? And as it’s Black Friday... Who Stow boss Rick Andrews would love to sign.

Carl Marston and Mike Bacon, back row, and front row, left to right: Dave Vincent and Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews. Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Join host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston for another episode of The Non-League Podcast. In this week’s edition we talk to Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews and are joined by Dave Vincent, former non-league sports writer and still occasional lino!

In Episode 4 of The Non-League Podcast we chat to Rick Andrews who has helped oversee Stowmarket’s resurgence up the non-league pyramid.

Plenty of chat and fun, discussing among other things:-

Why clubs are so ‘touchy’ over their budgets.

On-line programmes... The future or an annoyance to fans?

Carl Marston on the road. Three games in five days and not a home winner in sight!

Mike Bacon and the ‘Dave Vincent’ HMS Ganges football story!

Plus: Rick Andrews says... 3G or grass? BT Sport or Sky?

