The Non-League Podcast: Who’d be a ref? Who has the biggest budget? And as it’s Black Friday... Who Stow boss Rick Andrews would love to sign.

PUBLISHED: 11:44 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:03 23 November 2018

Carl Marston and Mike Bacon, back row, and front row, left to right: Dave Vincent and Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Join host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston for another episode of The Non-League Podcast. In this week’s edition we talk to Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews and are joined by Dave Vincent, former non-league sports writer and still occasional lino!

In Episode 4 of The Non-League Podcast we chat to Rick Andrews who has helped oversee Stowmarket’s resurgence up the non-league pyramid.

Plenty of chat and fun, discussing among other things:-

Why clubs are so ‘touchy’ over their budgets.

On-line programmes... The future or an annoyance to fans?

Carl Marston on the road. Three games in five days and not a home winner in sight!

Mike Bacon and the ‘Dave Vincent’ HMS Ganges football story!

Plus: Rick Andrews says... 3G or grass? BT Sport or Sky?

Video Watch: What West Brom boss Darren Moore thinks of new-look Ipswich Town ahead of tonight’s Portman Road clash

12:00 Stuart Watson
West Bromwich Albion manager Darren Moore. Photo: PA

West Brom boss Darren Moore admits facing Ipswich Town is a different prospect to what it was a few weeks ago.

Opinion Comment: Don’t just assume everything will be alright – Ipswich Town fans, your club needs you

06:00 Stuart Watson
Portman Road erupts after Gwion Edwards' goal against Norwich City back in September. Photo: Steve Waller

A crowd of more than 22,000 is expected at Portman Road tonight when Ipswich Town host West Brom in a televised Championship clash (7.45pm ko). STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

‘We need to lose that tag... this can be a powerful stadium’ - Lambert wants an intimidating Portman Road

06:00 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert wants the opposition to know they are in for a tough afternoon when they visit Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

Paul Lambert wants to change the way opposition teams and fans think about visits to Portman Road, starting with tonight’s clash against West Bromwich Albion.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Town beat giants Barcelona in Europe

05:00 Ross Halls
A crowd of 33,663 saw Town beat Barcelona 3-0 at Portman Road on this day in 1977

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features a win over a little-known Spanish side called Barcelona in the UEFA Cup!

Opinion Bacon’s Bites: God forbid we are proud to be English after all this sporting success

Yesterday, 19:30 Mike Bacon
England's Joe Root - led the side to a series win in Sri Lanka

MIKE BACON takes a look at a sporting week that has seen England enjoy success.

Video Ipswich Town Group Chat: What’s on Paul Lambert’s office walls, and which former coaching candidate wanted to tear down Town’s history?

Yesterday, 16:42 Mark Heath
(L-R) Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Mark Heath during the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat at Archant Towers. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town are back in action tomorrow night, live on Sky – so we’re back talking all things Blues and taking your questions in the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat.

‘Paul gets it... he wants a buzzing cauldron with non-stop chanting’ - Lambert meets fans to help improve atmosphere

Yesterday, 14:38 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert invited a group of Ipswich Town fans to Playford Road. Picture: BLUE ACTION

Paul Lambert met with a group of Ipswich Town fans earlier this week to discuss ways of improving the atmosphere inside Portman Road.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Town beat Inter Milan in the UEFA Cup

Yesterday, 12:14 Ross Halls
Town beat Inter Milan on this day in 2001

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features a famous win over Italian giants Inter Milan.

‘We must show we can play good, attacking and intense football’ - Bialkowski wants Town to impress

Yesterday, 12:03 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is enjoying life at Portman Road under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Bartosz Bialkowski believes he and his team-mates have a duty to show a bumper home crowd their brand of ‘good, attacking and intense’ football when they host West Bromwich Albion.

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has challenged Teddy Bishop to make his mark as the midfielder continues his bid for fitness following three injury-hit seasons.

