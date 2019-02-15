The Non-League Podcast: Featuring AFC Sudbury coach Lee Norfolk and Brantham player/coach Jack Sibbons
Join host Mike Bacon, co-host Carl Marston and guests Lee Norfolk and Jack Sibbons for another episode of non-league chat, some serious, some not...
Join host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston as they chat all things non-league with special guests Lee Norfolk and Jack Sibbons.
Long, lost non-league grounds, close-knit Brantham and moving along nicely at AFC Sudbury.
Plus, loan players from pro clubs in the non-league game, the rise and rise of Suffolk non-league.
And, most importantly, who watches Poldark?
