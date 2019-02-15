Sunny

The Non-League Podcast: Featuring AFC Sudbury coach Lee Norfolk and Brantham player/coach Jack Sibbons

15 February, 2019 - 12:45

15 February, 2019 - 12:45
Jack Sibbons and Lee Norfolk

Jack Sibbons and Lee Norfolk

Archant

Join host Mike Bacon, co-host Carl Marston and guests Lee Norfolk and Jack Sibbons for another episode of non-league chat, some serious, some not...

Join host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston as they chat all things non-league with special guests Lee Norfolk and Jack Sibbons.

Long, lost non-league grounds, close-knit Brantham and moving along nicely at AFC Sudbury.

Plus, loan players from pro clubs in the non-league game, the rise and rise of Suffolk non-league.

And, most importantly, who watches Poldark?





