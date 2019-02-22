Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

The Non-League Podcast: Featuring Christian Appleford, Iain Radnor and Ian Brown

22 February, 2019 - 12:01
Christian Appleford, Iain Radnor and Ian Brown

Christian Appleford, Iain Radnor and Ian Brown

Archant

Three great guests join Mike Bacon on this week’s Non-League Podcast... Ian Brown, Iain Radnor and Christian Appleford

Join host Mike Bacon and his three top non-league guests... Hadleigh boss Christian Appleford, Crane Sports manager Iain Radnor and former pro footballer, as well as non-league player and manager, Ian Brown.

Plenty of topics covered, including, the guys’ times as players and managers, today’s footwear, today’s non-league players, pitches, reserve teams, Kenny Rogers, Upton Park, moulded studs... Phew!...And lots more.

LISTEN TO MORE PODCASTS

SUBSCRIBE TO US ON iTUNES

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

A study has found that lesbian women are more likely to be overweight. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Developer appointed for company’s new global headquarters

Jaynic has been appointed for Treatt's new headquarters at Suffolk Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: AYLWIN COMMUNICATIONS

‘Most days we arrest drink or drug-drivers,’ police reveal as reckless motorists flout law

The drug wipe kit used by police. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Disabled footballer’s stolen bike to be replaced - with a little help from Ipswich Town keeper Bart

James Darke stolen bike (1)

Student hoping to get her paws on top prize at Crufts

Easton and Otley student Tye and her pet Rosa getting ready for Crufts 2019 Picture: JOHN NICE

The Non-League Podcast: Featuring Christian Appleford, Iain Radnor and Ian Brown

Christian Appleford, Iain Radnor and Ian Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists