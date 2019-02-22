The Non-League Podcast: Featuring Christian Appleford, Iain Radnor and Ian Brown
Archant
Join host Mike Bacon and his three top non-league guests... Hadleigh boss Christian Appleford, Crane Sports manager Iain Radnor and former pro footballer, as well as non-league player and manager, Ian Brown.
Plenty of topics covered, including, the guys’ times as players and managers, today’s footwear, today’s non-league players, pitches, reserve teams, Kenny Rogers, Upton Park, moulded studs... Phew!...And lots more.