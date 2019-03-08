The Non-League Podcast... Featuring Cemal Ramadan and Joe Francis

Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 12:53 08 March 2019

Cemal Ramadan, Carl Marston, Mike Bacon and Joe Francis...

Cemal Ramadan, Carl Marston, Mike Bacon and Joe Francis...

Archant

On this week’s Non-League Podcast, Mike Bacon and Carl Marston are joined by star strikers Joe Francis and Cemal Ramadan....

Join host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston with hot-shot strikers, Bury Town’s Cemal Ramadan and Felixstowe & Walton’s Joe Francis.

With some classic tales, including stories from the dressing room, fun and games at previous clubs, Sunday morning football... And more!

Young players today! How the non-league game in the region has improved... Or has it?

Sit back and enjoy....

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

