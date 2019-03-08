The Non-League Podcast: The chairmen’s views! Andy Wilding & Tony Armstrong

Carl Marston, Tony Armstrong, Andy Wilding and Mike Bacon Archant

Join Mike Bacon and Carl Marston for a no holds-barred pod with Harwich & Parkeston chairman Tony Armstrong and Felixstowe & Walton chairman Andy Wilding.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Forthright views from the chairmen of Felixstowe & Walton, Andy Wilding, and Harwich & Parkeston’s Tony Armstrong.

They join host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston for a fun chat, with some serious issues t’boot! No holds-barred thoughts here!

Players’ wages, standard of non-league today, on-line programmes, Article 50! Phew!

On top of all that, one of them played in the FA Cup third round at Stoke City for Tilbury in 1978? Enjoy that story... And more.