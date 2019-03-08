Sunshine and Showers

The Non-League Podcast: The chairmen’s views! Andy Wilding & Tony Armstrong

PUBLISHED: 12:16 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 15 March 2019

Carl Marston, Tony Armstrong, Andy Wilding and Mike Bacon

Carl Marston, Tony Armstrong, Andy Wilding and Mike Bacon

Archant

Join Mike Bacon and Carl Marston for a no holds-barred pod with Harwich & Parkeston chairman Tony Armstrong and Felixstowe & Walton chairman Andy Wilding.

Forthright views from the chairmen of Felixstowe & Walton, Andy Wilding, and Harwich & Parkeston’s Tony Armstrong.

They join host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston for a fun chat, with some serious issues t’boot! No holds-barred thoughts here!

Players’ wages, standard of non-league today, on-line programmes, Article 50! Phew!

On top of all that, one of them played in the FA Cup third round at Stoke City for Tilbury in 1978? Enjoy that story... And more.

