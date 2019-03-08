The Non-League Podcast: Featuring Keiran Morphew and Josh Mayhew
PUBLISHED: 12:08 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 29 March 2019
Join Mike Bacon and Carl Marston, alongside Needham Market’s Keiran Morphew and Stowmarket’s Josh Mayhew on this week’s Non-League Podcast.
One bangs ‘em in, one keeps them out!
On this Non-League Podcast, join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON with two of Suffolk’s top non-league players... Stowmarket Town striker Josh Mayhew and Needham Market defender Keiran Morphew.
Topics range from Keiran’s ITFC trial, to Josh’s 56-goal haul last season... And much more!
Club fines, advice to young players, travelling, thoughts on former and current managers...
Plus, pineapple on your pizzas?.... The discussion!