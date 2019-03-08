The Non-League Podcast: Featuring Keiran Morphew and Josh Mayhew

Keiran Morphew and Josh Mayhew Archant

Join Mike Bacon and Carl Marston, alongside Needham Market’s Keiran Morphew and Stowmarket’s Josh Mayhew on this week’s Non-League Podcast.

One bangs ‘em in, one keeps them out!

On this Non-League Podcast, join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON with two of Suffolk’s top non-league players... Stowmarket Town striker Josh Mayhew and Needham Market defender Keiran Morphew.

Topics range from Keiran’s ITFC trial, to Josh’s 56-goal haul last season... And much more!

Club fines, advice to young players, travelling, thoughts on former and current managers...

Plus, pineapple on your pizzas?.... The discussion!