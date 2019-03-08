The Non-League Podcast: Featuring Woodbridge Town skipper Sean Rea, AFC Sudbury schemer Billy Holland and Framlingham Town coach Anthony Fryatt
PUBLISHED: 12:09 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 05 April 2019
Archant
Join host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston as they delve into the world of non-league with their guests of the week.
Three great guests join host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston on the Non-League Podcast.
Woodbridge Town skipper Sean Rea, Framlingham first-team coach Anthony Fryatt and AFC Sudbury schemer Billy Holland discuss the non-league game.
Topics this week include agents, pitches, referees, fines and is it a KFC Krushem or McDonalds thick shake?
Plus, the pro teams they support, red cards and the lowdown on their clubs’ season.