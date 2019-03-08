Sunny

The Non-League Podcast: Featuring Woodbridge Town skipper Sean Rea, AFC Sudbury schemer Billy Holland and Framlingham Town coach Anthony Fryatt

PUBLISHED: 12:09 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 05 April 2019

Left to right front, Sean Rea, Anthony Fryatt and Billy Holland. Joined by Mike Bacon, back right and Carl Marston

Left to right front, Sean Rea, Anthony Fryatt and Billy Holland. Joined by Mike Bacon, back right and Carl Marston

Archant

Join host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston as they delve into the world of non-league with their guests of the week.

Three great guests join host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston on the Non-League Podcast.

Woodbridge Town skipper Sean Rea, Framlingham first-team coach Anthony Fryatt and AFC Sudbury schemer Billy Holland discuss the non-league game.

Topics this week include agents, pitches, referees, fines and is it a KFC Krushem or McDonalds thick shake?

Plus, the pro teams they support, red cards and the lowdown on their clubs’ season.

