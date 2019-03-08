The Non League Podcast, featuring Stuart Boardley, Danny Bloomfield and Rick Andrews

Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 16:28 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 24 May 2019

Stuart Boardley, Danny Bloomfield and Rick Andrews.

Stuart Boardley, Danny Bloomfield and Rick Andrews.

Archant

Featuring Leiston boss Stuart Boardley, Felixstowe & Walton assistant manager Danny Bloomfield and Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews.

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON for their final non-league podcast of the season.

You may also want to watch:

Their guests include Leiston boss Stuart Boardley, Felixstowe & Walton assistant manager Danny Bloomfield and Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews.

From sin bins to dressing room characters, social media to the season's highs and lows, enjoy a full hour chat.

Plus: What are their favourite crisps? I know, we've got it all covered!!

