Non-League Podcast: Why the sport needs to move with the times... Social media mistakes...Biggest thrashings! And how fit are today's players?

Danny Laws and Trevor Newman, pictured with the Ed Sheeran Daily Times, a special tribute to the Framlingham singer. Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for more fun non-league chat and discussion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great chat on the non-league podcast this week.

With two super guests in Danny Laws from AFC Sudbury and Trevor Newman from Walsham-le-Willows.

Topics also include:-

You may also want to watch:

- Kick-off schedules

- Secrets of success

PICK A PODCAST, ANY PODCAST!

Serious chat, but with plenty of humour... subscribe on iTunes