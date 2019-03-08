E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Non-League Podcast: Why the sport needs to move with the times... Social media mistakes...Biggest thrashings! And how fit are today's players?

PUBLISHED: 11:50 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 23 August 2019

Danny Laws and Trevor Newman, pictured with the Ed Sheeran Daily Times, a special tribute to the Framlingham singer.

Danny Laws and Trevor Newman, pictured with the Ed Sheeran Daily Times, a special tribute to the Framlingham singer.

Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for more fun non-league chat and discussion.

Great chat on the non-league podcast this week.

With two super guests in Danny Laws from AFC Sudbury and Trevor Newman from Walsham-le-Willows.

Topics also include:-

You may also want to watch:

- Kick-off schedules

- Secrets of success

PICK A PODCAST, ANY PODCAST!

Serious chat, but with plenty of humour... subscribe on iTunes

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Combine harvester explodes causing ‘wall of fire’ through field

The combine harvester was left gutted by the fire Picture: FAYE LENEY

Teenager found guilty of Ipswich murder

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Combine harvester explodes causing ‘wall of fire’ through field

The combine harvester was left gutted by the fire Picture: FAYE LENEY

Teenager found guilty of Ipswich murder

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Listen: Ed Sheeran’s sound check plays out over Chantry Park

The stage at Chantry park, ahead of Ed Sheeran's home coming concert in Ipswich Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Non-League Podcast: Why the sport needs to move with the times... Social media mistakes...Biggest thrashings! And how fit are today’s players?

Danny Laws and Trevor Newman, pictured with the Ed Sheeran Daily Times, a special tribute to the Framlingham singer.

‘There can’t be a double standard’ – Lambert balks at suggestion Town are heavy favourites at crisis club Bolton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

‘His head was all over the place but he’s definitely getting there’ - Lambert on Judge’s form and ‘playing where he’s told’

Alan Judge is getting back to his best after a difficult summer. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘Serious collision’ in Redgrave

Police have closed a strech of road in Redgrave following a serious collision this morningPicture: SIMON PARKIN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists