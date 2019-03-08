Non-League podcast: Practical jokers, Sin Bin latest!, Celebs in the game. Plus! Why Sunday League football is so great
PUBLISHED: 12:27 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 30 August 2019
Archant
Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for another fun, and serious, look at the non-league scene.
They are joined by Needham Market keeper Marcus Garnham and Hadleigh boss Christian Appleford.
And some great tales come out of this podcast..... including:
Some of the biggest practical jokers Marcus has played with...
Christian's infamous TV appearance....
As well as Sin Bin latest, Suffolk Premier Cup thoughts on remaining as a knock-out competition, Sunday football and.... who went to the Ed Sheeran concert? Plus, who saw the last episode of Poldark?
Incredible Jeff!!!!