Non-League podcast: Practical jokers, Sin Bin latest!, Celebs in the game. Plus! Why Sunday League football is so great

Left to right: Marcus Garnham, Carl Marston, Mike Bacon and Christian Appleford Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for another fun, and serious, look at the non-league scene.

They are joined by Needham Market keeper Marcus Garnham and Hadleigh boss Christian Appleford.

And some great tales come out of this podcast..... including:

Some of the biggest practical jokers Marcus has played with...

Christian's infamous TV appearance....

As well as Sin Bin latest, Suffolk Premier Cup thoughts on remaining as a knock-out competition, Sunday football and.... who went to the Ed Sheeran concert? Plus, who saw the last episode of Poldark?

Incredible Jeff!!!!