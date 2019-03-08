E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Non-League podcast: Practical jokers, Sin Bin latest!, Celebs in the game. Plus! Why Sunday League football is so great

PUBLISHED: 12:27 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 30 August 2019

Left to right: Marcus Garnham, Carl Marston, Mike Bacon and Christian Appleford

Left to right: Marcus Garnham, Carl Marston, Mike Bacon and Christian Appleford

Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for another fun, and serious, look at the non-league scene.

They are joined by Needham Market keeper Marcus Garnham and Hadleigh boss Christian Appleford.

And some great tales come out of this podcast..... including:

Some of the biggest practical jokers Marcus has played with...

Christian's infamous TV appearance....

As well as Sin Bin latest, Suffolk Premier Cup thoughts on remaining as a knock-out competition, Sunday football and.... who went to the Ed Sheeran concert? Plus, who saw the last episode of Poldark?

Incredible Jeff!!!!

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

