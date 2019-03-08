E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Non-League Podcast: The Review Show. Stow go goal crazy, Felixstowe joy, Cranes go nap unbeaten, FA Vase & SIL round-ups

PUBLISHED: 12:16 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 16 September 2019

Non-league review of the weekend Photo: HANNAH PARNELL

Non-league review of the weekend Photo: HANNAH PARNELL

Archant

Yes, after a short break, the boys have returned!

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON for a look back at the weekend's action.

There were plenty of highs and plenty of lows as our local clubs enjoyed league and FA Vase encounters.

From National South to the SIL.... listen to Mike and Carl's thoughts

North Stander: Kenlock concern, Judge dilemma and a Town captain in the making

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options ahead of a first half Town corner. Picture: Steve Waller

‘They know what they are talking about’ - Politician weighs in on village housing battle

The access point for the new development off Brantham Hill, Brantham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Person dies after being hit by train near Stowmarket

Some Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street have been cancelled as a result of someone being hit by a train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Detectives investigate serious sexual assault of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

