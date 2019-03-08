Non-League Podcast: The managers speak! No holds barred chat on the state of the non-league game today

Mark Morsley, Ian Watson and Stuart Boardley Archant

Host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON are joined for this week's podcast by three big players in the local non-league scene.

AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley, Felixstowe & Walton manager Ian Watson and former Leiston boss Stuart Boardley.

So many subjects discussed and in real depth. And plenty of strong opinion as you would expect.

- Player power

- League structures

- Suffolk Premier Cup

- The good and worst parts of management today

- Peaky Blinders... it's all here!