Non-League Podcast: The review show! Suffolk Senior Cup round-up, Bury joy, Whitton win... Plus some exciting news..
PUBLISHED: 12:06 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 23 September 2019
Archant
Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON for a look back at the weekend's action.
The Suffolk Senior Cup took place over the weekend and there were plenty of notable victories and results.
There was also joy for Ben Chenery's Bury Town and Woodbridge and Whitton were back on the win trail in the league.
Also: Find out how YOU can join us on the Podcast... non-league knowledge not essential... but preferred!!!