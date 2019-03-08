E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Non-League Podcast: The Review Show!.. Featuring Stow joy, 'Peckers hit seven, Bury win, Needham & Sudbury victorious + Old Newton & Haughley impress

PUBLISHED: 12:26 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 30 September 2019

Joy for Sudbury over Basildon. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON

Archant

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON for a look back the weekend's non-league action.

And there were fine wins for many sides, including an excellent FA Trophy victory for Bury at Lincoln.

Plenty to discuss, a look forward to some midweek action and of course our guests coming up on Friday.

Also: A trip through Thetford Forest....

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Will Hurricane Lorenzo bring problems later this week? Or will it miss East Anglia?

Could we be heading for more storms over Suffolk? Woodbridge Tide Mill pictured before a strom by reader Hayley Havers

Person injured in serious crash between car and bin lorry

The B1116 Harleston Road at Weybread has been closed following a serious crash between a car and a bin lorry. Picture: James Bass

Bankrupt man jailed for hiding property from creditors

Colchester Magistrates Court

Ipswich Town are top... And Marcus Evans is posing for pictures with fans

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at MK Dons recently. Photo: Pagepix

