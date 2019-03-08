Non-League Podcast: The Review Show!.. Featuring Stow joy, 'Peckers hit seven, Bury win, Needham & Sudbury victorious + Old Newton & Haughley impress

Joy for Sudbury over Basildon. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON Archant

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON for a look back the weekend's non-league action.

And there were fine wins for many sides, including an excellent FA Trophy victory for Bury at Lincoln.

Plenty to discuss, a look forward to some midweek action and of course our guests coming up on Friday.

Also: A trip through Thetford Forest....