The Non-League Podcast.. 'There is a big gap between SIL & Thurlow One'... Interesting opinions on this week's podcast
PUBLISHED: 11:49 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 08 November 2019
Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for another Non-League podcast.
They are joined by Framlingham Town assistant boss Andy Pirie and Whitton United manager Shane Coldron.
And what a vast range of subjects this week.
- How well would SIL clubs do in Thurlow One?
- Coaching... out with the old, in with the new!
- Suffolk football. In good shape?
- Finances & social media
- Who can threaten Stowmarket in the Thurlow Premier?
- The low-down on Fram and Whitton.
And much, much more from two people who know the local non-league scene.