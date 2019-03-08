E-edition Read the EADT online edition
The Non-League Podcast.. 'There is a big gap between SIL & Thurlow One'... Interesting opinions on this week's podcast

PUBLISHED: 11:49 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 08 November 2019

Andy Pirie, Carl Marston, Mike Bacon and Shane Coldron

Andy Pirie, Carl Marston, Mike Bacon and Shane Coldron

Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for another Non-League podcast.

They are joined by Framlingham Town assistant boss Andy Pirie and Whitton United manager Shane Coldron.

And what a vast range of subjects this week.

- How well would SIL clubs do in Thurlow One?

- Coaching... out with the old, in with the new!

- Suffolk football. In good shape?

- Finances & social media

- Who can threaten Stowmarket in the Thurlow Premier?

- The low-down on Fram and Whitton.

And much, much more from two people who know the local non-league scene.

