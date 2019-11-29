E-edition Read the EADT online edition
The Non-League Podcast: Featuring Carlos Edwards, Danny Potter and Fergus O'Callaghan

PUBLISHED: 12:27 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 29 November 2019

Carlos Edwards, Danny Potter and Fergus O'Callaghan

Carlos Edwards, Danny Potter and Fergus O'Callaghan

Archant

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON for another exciting Non League podcast, with three cracking guests.

They are joined this week by Stowmarket Town goalkeeping coach Danny Potter, former Sunderland and Ipswich Town star and now Woodbridge Town player/manager Carlos Edwards and Walsham boss Fergus O'Callaghan.

Great stories throughout inc:

- Carlos' hat-trick last week!

- Wembley memories for Danny and Carlos

- Fergus taking Walsham up the table

- Players' attitudes

- Coaching/Sin Bin/VAR/Concussion injuries

- Who's going to win Thurlow Premier

Plus: Why Carlos would love to go on 'I'm A Celeb' and why players should take a Friday night stroll....

