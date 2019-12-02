The Non-League Podcast: Review Show! FA Vase draw reaction, Bury stay top, unlucky Leiston + SIL, Thurlow Premier and more

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON as they look back at a fascinating weekend of non-league football.

From all the FA Vase reaction from Stow, Stanway, Woodbridge and Kirkley & Pakefield... as well as thoughts on the draw for the last 32, through to Bury's continued fine run, Felixstowe's disappointment and Leiston's improvement.

SIL opinion as Cranes win again, while the Thurlow Premier saw some cracking results for a few Suffolk sides.

Plus, the emergence of Suffolk's very young reserve teams in Thurlow One.

And a big 'well done' to Maldon & Tiptree.