E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

The Non-League Podcast: Review Show! FA Vase draw reaction, Bury stay top, unlucky Leiston + SIL, Thurlow Premier and more

PUBLISHED: 14:39 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 02 December 2019

The Non-Leauge podcast

The Non-Leauge podcast

Archant

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON as they look back at a fascinating weekend of non-league football.

From all the FA Vase reaction from Stow, Stanway, Woodbridge and Kirkley & Pakefield... as well as thoughts on the draw for the last 32, through to Bury's continued fine run, Felixstowe's disappointment and Leiston's improvement.

SIL opinion as Cranes win again, while the Thurlow Premier saw some cracking results for a few Suffolk sides.

Plus, the emergence of Suffolk's very young reserve teams in Thurlow One.

And a big 'well done' to Maldon & Tiptree.

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Outstanding’ Suffolk schools not inspected in more than a decade

Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

New trains go into service on East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich

The new trains go into service on the East Suffolk Line on Monday, December 2. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Outstanding’ Suffolk schools not inspected in more than a decade

Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

New trains go into service on East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich

The new trains go into service on the East Suffolk Line on Monday, December 2. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Freezing fog set to descend on Suffolk

The yellow weather warning will be in place for nearly 12 hours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dealer jailed for three and a half years after police found drugs hidden in his underpants

Amaebi Kentebe was caught with Class A drugs stashed in his pants in December last year. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for Northampton goalkeeper Cornell

Ipswich Town have been linked with Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell. Picture: PA

Country hideaway on road to success after scooping top caravanning award

Pauline, Roger and Shelly Dixon at Barn Owl Meadow Picture: BARN OWL MEADOW

The Non-League Podcast: Review Show! FA Vase draw reaction, Bury stay top, unlucky Leiston + SIL, Thurlow Premier and more

The Non-Leauge podcast
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists