CRYSTAL BALL on the Non-League Podcast: Predicting the second half of the season.... Step 3-Step 7

The Crystal Ball Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as they look into their crystal ball.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both are joined by JOHN CAMPANY, our EADT non-league reporter, who has covered many games all season.

The three predict promotion hopes, play-off hopes and relegation worries for our local sides, from the Southern League to the SIL.

- From Leiston to Hadleigh, Needham to Bury, Lowestoft to Stowmarket, AFC Sudbury to Crane Sports.... and many, many more teams, we predict their seasons ahead.

-Also

You may also want to watch:

Which clubs are best equipped for success in the future?

Who do we fear for?

Changing of the guard in the SIL

Pro club academy players in Step 3 and 4

Sin bins

The best hospitality

Reserve teams in Step 6

And we find our what John Campany likes as his pizza topping!