E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

CRYSTAL BALL on the Non-League Podcast: Predicting the second half of the season.... Step 3-Step 7

PUBLISHED: 13:03 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 17 January 2020

The Crystal Ball

The Crystal Ball

Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as they look into their crystal ball.

Both are joined by JOHN CAMPANY, our EADT non-league reporter, who has covered many games all season.

The three predict promotion hopes, play-off hopes and relegation worries for our local sides, from the Southern League to the SIL.

- From Leiston to Hadleigh, Needham to Bury, Lowestoft to Stowmarket, AFC Sudbury to Crane Sports.... and many, many more teams, we predict their seasons ahead.

-Also

You may also want to watch:

Which clubs are best equipped for success in the future?

Who do we fear for?

Changing of the guard in the SIL

Pro club academy players in Step 3 and 4

Sin bins

The best hospitality

Reserve teams in Step 6

And we find our what John Campany likes as his pizza topping!

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 CLOSED after Asda lorry comes off road

A large van has come off the A12 north of Darsham and police are readying to fully close the road for it to be recovered. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman dies after stabbing in Newmarket

Forensic Services vans arriving at the scene in Brickfields Avenue Newmarket this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Trust ‘hopeful’ public hall will remain open

The sign outside the Rifle Hall says 'ready to hire', but more bookings need to be made. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

New recycling centre encourages public to reduce amount of waste sent to landfill

Parish councillors Geoff Robinson and Keith Frost, county councillor Matthew Hicks and EDF's Jon Yates with school pupils Picture: BEDFIELD CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL

‘Dangerous sexual predator’ locked up for 10 years

Jacob Young was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists