CRYSTAL BALL on the Non-League Podcast: Predicting the second half of the season.... Step 3-Step 7
PUBLISHED: 13:03 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 17 January 2020
Archant
Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as they look into their crystal ball.
Both are joined by JOHN CAMPANY, our EADT non-league reporter, who has covered many games all season.
The three predict promotion hopes, play-off hopes and relegation worries for our local sides, from the Southern League to the SIL.
- From Leiston to Hadleigh, Needham to Bury, Lowestoft to Stowmarket, AFC Sudbury to Crane Sports.... and many, many more teams, we predict their seasons ahead.
-Also
Which clubs are best equipped for success in the future?
Who do we fear for?
Changing of the guard in the SIL
Pro club academy players in Step 3 and 4
Sin bins
The best hospitality
Reserve teams in Step 6
And we find our what John Campany likes as his pizza topping!