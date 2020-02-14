Non-League Podcast: Kevin Inglis & Craig Chidlow... Top footballing chat

Kevin Inglis and Craig Chidlow Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON on another Non-League Podcast, with more footballing guests.

On this podcast, it's Whitton United's Kevin Inglis and Trimley Red Devils boss Craig Chidlow.

We chat Whitton United, Trimley Red Devils, the standard of the game, the state of the pitches and much more in this fun listen.

Sin bins.... Kevin has experience!

Money in the game

Craig's footballing past at Buxton

Kevin's early days at Boness United

Senior players/younger players

And without doubt the hottest pizza topping ever!

And much, much more.......