Non-League Podcast: Kevin Inglis & Craig Chidlow... Top footballing chat
PUBLISHED: 12:06 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 14 February 2020
Archant
Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON on another Non-League Podcast, with more footballing guests.
On this podcast, it's Whitton United's Kevin Inglis and Trimley Red Devils boss Craig Chidlow.
We chat Whitton United, Trimley Red Devils, the standard of the game, the state of the pitches and much more in this fun listen.
Sin bins.... Kevin has experience!
Money in the game
Craig's footballing past at Buxton
Kevin's early days at Boness United
Senior players/younger players
And without doubt the hottest pizza topping ever!
And much, much more.......