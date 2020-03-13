The Non-League Podcast.... 'Shattered dreams'... Glenn Snell

Glenn Snell Archant

Join host MIKE BACON as he speaks to one of the region's most popular characters, GLENN SNELL, in this emotional podcast.

Forced to give up the game at just 23 due to injury, despite making his Bury Town debut at 16, Snell is continuing to live and love the game.... especially coaching.

Now at Woodbridge Town, this is a great non-league listen.....

- Debut at Bury Town just 16

- Suffolk Premier cup finals.... 3 of them

- Disciplinary record

- SHATTERED DREAMS

- Coping with the bad news

- Family support

You may also want to watch:

- Off to coaching

- Fun and heartache at Whitton

- New challenges

- Friends in the game

- Young players then, young players now

- Old School habits

- Changing for the future

- Woodbridge joy

- 'That's a Glenn Snell team'

AND MUCH MORE