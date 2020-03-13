E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

The Non-League Podcast.... 'Shattered dreams'... Glenn Snell

PUBLISHED: 08:30 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:30 13 March 2020

Glenn Snell

Glenn Snell

Archant

Join host MIKE BACON as he speaks to one of the region's most popular characters, GLENN SNELL, in this emotional podcast.

Forced to give up the game at just 23 due to injury, despite making his Bury Town debut at 16, Snell is continuing to live and love the game.... especially coaching.

Now at Woodbridge Town, this is a great non-league listen.....

- Debut at Bury Town just 16

- Suffolk Premier cup finals.... 3 of them

- Disciplinary record

- SHATTERED DREAMS

- Coping with the bad news

- Family support

You may also want to watch:

- Off to coaching

- Fun and heartache at Whitton

- New challenges

- Friends in the game

- Young players then, young players now

- Old School habits

- Changing for the future

- Woodbridge joy

- 'That's a Glenn Snell team'

AND MUCH MORE

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two men die in collision with van and motorbike

The collision happened in Flaghill Road in Great Bentley last night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist with L plate dies at scene of crash – road closed

Burnham road in Maldon is now closed and will reamin so for the duration of rush hour. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town trip to Bristol Rovers could be postponed as EFL Board set to meet this morning

Ipswich Town's trip to Bristol Rovers could be postponed due to coronavirus.. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘Its nowhere near important enough to be risking people’s lives’ - Lambert calls for football to be suspended due to coronavirus fears

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

FOUND: Elderly man and 60-year-old woman no longer missing

James Watters and Melanie Webb have both been found. Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24