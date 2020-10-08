E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Non-league podcast: Wanderers cup joy. Goals, goals, goals in Prem Cup. Big weekend ahead. Plus, a big announcement

PUBLISHED: 12:05 08 October 2020

The Ipswich Wanderers players and management celebrate after winning the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup on Tuesday night Photograph: PAUL VOLLER

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON as they discuss the week’s events and what a hectic week it has been.

They are joined by Ipswich Wanderers management team of James Buckle and Mark Goldfinch to discuss the Senior Cup final.

Also, thoughts of a huge week in the Suffolk Premier Cup and FA Cup

Plus a look ahead to a full weekend of football.

PLUS: An exciting announcement.....

