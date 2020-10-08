Non-league podcast: Wanderers cup joy. Goals, goals, goals in Prem Cup. Big weekend ahead. Plus, a big announcement
PUBLISHED: 12:05 08 October 2020
Archant
Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON as they discuss the week’s events and what a hectic week it has been.
They are joined by Ipswich Wanderers management team of James Buckle and Mark Goldfinch to discuss the Senior Cup final.
You may also want to watch:
Also, thoughts of a huge week in the Suffolk Premier Cup and FA Cup
Plus a look ahead to a full weekend of football.
PLUS: An exciting announcement.....
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.