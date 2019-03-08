Non-League Podcast: Maldon & Tiptree stun in FA Cup, Sudbury joy, Melford magic and much more from the non-league scene
PUBLISHED: 12:44 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 11 November 2019
Archant
A look back at the weekend's non-league action with Mike Bacon and Carl Marston
Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for a look back at the weekend's non-league action.
There was FA Trophy joy for AFC Sudbury and of course huge FA Cup joy for Maldon & Tiptree.
From the Thurlow Premier to the Suffolk & Ipswich League, Carl and Mike give their thoughts on the weekend just gone... And look ahead to the week's action