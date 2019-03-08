Non-League Podcast: The Review Show. Drama at Felixstowe, Needham's six-goal thriller. Suffolk Senior Cup reaction. Bury stay top, Leiston thrashed

AFC Sudbury celebrate their win over Canvey Island Photo: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON for a look back at the weekend action.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Including dramatic games at Needham and Felixstowe, great Vase wins for local sides, as well as a round-up of the Suffolk Senior Cup action and SIL senior division games.

Bury stay top, Leiston thrashed and AFC Sudbury grab late winner.