Non-League Podcast: The Review Show. Drama at Felixstowe, Needham's six-goal thriller. Suffolk Senior Cup reaction. Bury stay top, Leiston thrashed

PUBLISHED: 12:35 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 04 November 2019

AFC Sudbury celebrate their win over Canvey Island Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON for a look back at the weekend action.

Including dramatic games at Needham and Felixstowe, great Vase wins for local sides, as well as a round-up of the Suffolk Senior Cup action and SIL senior division games.

Bury stay top, Leiston thrashed and AFC Sudbury grab late winner.

Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

The SPAR in Glemsford was ram raided over night by offenders using a Land Rover. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town without key man Vincent-Young ‘for a few weeks’ following groin surgery

Kane Vincent-Young limped out of Town's win at Southend with a groin injury, ultimately needing surgery. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Motorcyclist dies following crash involving two other vehicles on A12 slip road

The crash happened near the Marks Tey junction Picture: GOOGLE

Luxury used car firm fined after conviction for misleading customers

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

