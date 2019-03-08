Non-League Podcast: The Review Show... Sudbury thriller, Bury joy, Needham win. Plus National League, SIL, Thurlow Nunn, FA Vase round-ups
PUBLISHED: 12:10 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 02 September 2019
Archant
Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON for a look back at the weekend's non-league action
Wow! What a weekend of non-league!
Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON as they reflect on some of the region's key games from the weekend... From National North to the Suffolk & Ipswich League.
Plus, round-trip mileage, flippin' seagulls and who fancies a pub lunch!?