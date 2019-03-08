E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Non-League Podcast: The Review Show... Sudbury thriller, Bury joy, Needham win. Plus National League, SIL, Thurlow Nunn, FA Vase round-ups

PUBLISHED: 12:10 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 02 September 2019

Non-League review show

Non-League review show

Archant

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON for a look back at the weekend's non-league action

Wow! What a weekend of non-league!

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON as they reflect on some of the region's key games from the weekend... From National North to the Suffolk & Ipswich League.

Plus, round-trip mileage, flippin' seagulls and who fancies a pub lunch!?

Most Read

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest news heading up to 5pm

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The rules that will shape Lambert’s team selection for Town’s EFL Trophy clash with Tottenham Under 21s

Andre Dozzell is likely to play against Tottenham's Under 21s. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Field excavated in hunt for airman’s remains

The plane crashed in early June, 1944, just days before D-Day Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA Wire

‘I think we have the best squad in the league’ – Downes buzzing after Shrewsbury win

Gwion Edwards congratulates Flynn Downes after he had headed Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest news heading up to 5pm

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The rules that will shape Lambert’s team selection for Town’s EFL Trophy clash with Tottenham Under 21s

Andre Dozzell is likely to play against Tottenham's Under 21s. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Field excavated in hunt for airman’s remains

The plane crashed in early June, 1944, just days before D-Day Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA Wire

‘I think we have the best squad in the league’ – Downes buzzing after Shrewsbury win

Gwion Edwards congratulates Flynn Downes after he had headed Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest news heading up to 5pm

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Suffolk’s Young Business Person of the Year offers his top tips for business success

Stuart Dantzic Picture: Caribbean Blinds

Non-League Podcast: The Review Show... Sudbury thriller, Bury joy, Needham win. Plus National League, SIL, Thurlow Nunn, FA Vase round-ups

Non-League review show

Developers ‘strongly encouraged’ to liaise with community before any fresh bid for Orwell Green homes

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

The rules that will shape Lambert’s team selection for Town’s EFL Trophy clash with Tottenham Under 21s

Andre Dozzell is likely to play against Tottenham's Under 21s. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists