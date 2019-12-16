E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Non-League Podcast: The Review Show! Needham & Leiston home woes, Peckers fly, Whitton down Robins... and much more

PUBLISHED: 13:52 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 16 December 2019

Review of the weekend Photo: THOMAS BRADFORD

Review of the weekend Photo: THOMAS BRADFORD

Thomas Bradford 07885548899

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON as they take a look back at the weekend's action.

There was more home misery for Needham and Leiston, while Lowestoft got a point.

Felixstowe & Walton slipped to defeat but there were some fine performances in the Thurlow Nunn League.

So, join Mike and Carl as they look back at the action... and look back at Mike's holiday 'up north'!!

