Non-League Podcast: The Review Show!
PUBLISHED: 12:12 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 19 August 2019
Archant
A review of the weekend action. From the National League and Isthmian League to Thurlow Nunn. And from the Southern League to the SIL
Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON for this week's review show where the pair take a look back at the weekend's action and look ahead to games in the week ahead.
And there's plenty to talk about as Isthmian North gets underway, with a fine win for Bury, but defeats for Felixstowe and AFC Sudbury
Mike and Carl also take a first look at the SIL Senior Division, Southern Central Premier, an Essex round-up - and it's tight at the top of Thurlow Nunn Premier.