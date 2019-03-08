Non-League Podcast: The Review Show!

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 12:12 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 19 August 2019

It's all smiles as Bury Town players celebrate taking the lead inside two minutes, on the opening day clash against Basildon United. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

A review of the weekend action. From the National League and Isthmian League to Thurlow Nunn. And from the Southern League to the SIL

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON for this week's review show where the pair take a look back at the weekend's action and look ahead to games in the week ahead.

And there's plenty to talk about as Isthmian North gets underway, with a fine win for Bury, but defeats for Felixstowe and AFC Sudbury

Mike and Carl also take a first look at the SIL Senior Division, Southern Central Premier, an Essex round-up - and it's tight at the top of Thurlow Nunn Premier.

