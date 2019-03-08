Non-League Podcast.... Join Mike Bacon and Carl Marston for big SEASON PREVIEW
PUBLISHED: 12:50 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 02 August 2019
Archant
MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON Bacon are back to take a look at the new non-league season, Steps 2-6...... Teams to watch, who will get promoted, surprise packages...
It's a new non-league season, so join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON as they take a look at local team's hopes for the season.
From Conference North to Thurlow One..... And all inbetween.
Who will be the surprise packages?
Teams to watch.
Relegation or promotion ... but for who?
Sin bins.
Even a bit of Poldark...