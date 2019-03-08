Partly Cloudy

Non-League Podcast.... Join Mike Bacon and Carl Marston for big SEASON PREVIEW

PUBLISHED: 12:50 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 02 August 2019

Archant

MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON Bacon are back to take a look at the new non-league season, Steps 2-6...... Teams to watch, who will get promoted, surprise packages...

It's a new non-league season, so join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON as they take a look at local team's hopes for the season.

From Conference North to Thurlow One..... And all inbetween.

You may also want to watch:

Who will be the surprise packages?

Teams to watch.

Relegation or promotion ... but for who?

Sin bins.

Even a bit of Poldark...

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Body found in search for missing man Brian Nunn

Brian Nunn went missing from home on Friday, July 19 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Essex window cleaner jailed for sexually assaulting three womnen

Window cleaner Charles Catchpole, of West Avenue, Mayland, has been jailed for sexually assaulting three women

Non-League Podcast.... Join Mike Bacon and Carl Marston for big SEASON PREVIEW

The Non-League Podcast is back for another season

‘I think it’s put to bed... he’s totally fine’ - Lambert on Judge situation after QPR saga

Paul Lambert says QPR's interest in Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge has been 'put to bed'. Picture STEVE WALLER/PAGEPIX
