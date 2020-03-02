E-edition Read the EADT online edition
The Non-league podcast: Sticky buns, holes in hedges - and what happened to frozen pitches?

PUBLISHED: 13:02 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 02 March 2020

Sudbury v Heybridge Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Sudbury v Heybridge Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Paul Voller

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON as they take a look at the non-league scene.

Despite a lack of games, there were plenty of stories to come out of the weekend's fixtures.

From sticky buns to holes in the hedge, through to '£10 all in' at Wanderers, there is much to discuss and look back on.

Also... What a week ahead with many of the region's teams in some crucial action, including Leiston, Needham, AFC Sudbury and Bury Town.

Carl looks back at a trip to Thetford for Woodbridge, while Mike took himself off to Halifax Road, Ipswich, where Bourne Vale were playing Cops in the Suffolk Senior League.

Plus... 3G pitches come to the party, form teams in the Thurlow Premier and can Suffolk teams break the Norfolk Thurlow One North dominance.

