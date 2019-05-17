Rain

Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

The Non-League Podcast: Featuring AFC Sudbury's Mark Morsley, Bury Town's Ben Chenery and Crane Sports' Damain Brown

17 May, 2019 - 12:59
Ben Chenery, Mark Morsley and seated Damian Brown

Ben Chenery, Mark Morsley and seated Damian Brown

Archant

MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON are joined by three more top non-league guests

The season may be over but there is still plenty to talk about.

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for another non-league podcast.

You may also want to watch:

And who better to chat with than two of west Suffolk's top managers, Mark Morsley (AFC Sudbury) and Ben Chenery (Bury Town).

Plus they are joined by assistant coach at Suffolk & Ipswich League champions Crane Sports, Damian Brown.

A look back, a look forward, controversial moments, highlights, lowlights, the FA, Easter Eggs, what more can you ask!

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Ipswich in strong position to sign 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town are close to a deal for Tranmere striker James Norwood (left). Picture: PA

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Ipswich in strong position to sign 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town are close to a deal for Tranmere striker James Norwood (left). Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘No third parties involved’ in mystery of badly injured man found in Sudbury

The Sudbury Community Hub, in Northern Road near where the man was found with serious injuries lying in the road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Non-League Podcast: Featuring AFC Sudbury’s Mark Morsley, Bury Town’s Ben Chenery and Crane Sports’ Damain Brown

Ben Chenery, Mark Morsley and seated Damian Brown

Jailed: axe-wielding evicted tenant who ‘flew into a rage’ at ex-housemates

Tomasz Twardziszewski. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Firefighters called to help injured person from home

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service launch the first Light Rescue Pump (LRP) that will be based at Wrentham Fire Station. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists