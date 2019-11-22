Non-League podcast: Richard Wilkins... A life in the pro game, a life in non-league

Richard Wilkins, centre, with Carl Marston, left and Mike Bacon Archant

MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON are joined by Needham Market boss Richard Wilkins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard spent almost 15 years as a pro player with, among others, Cambridge United & Colchester United.

And he is now heading towards 20 years in non-league management.

From fun and games with John Beck at Cambridge, to great times at Col U, through to his highs and lows in non-league, this is a great listen to one of the region's most respected people in the game.

- Where it all began for him

- Rejected by Ipswich Town as a youngster

- Why non-league players should never give up on their pro dreams

- How the game has changed

- Fav formations, fav grounds, fav games

- Money in the game... And much more

- AND HIS BEST-EVER BURY TOWN XI

(where he was boss for 14 years).