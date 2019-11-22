E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Non-League podcast: Richard Wilkins... A life in the pro game, a life in non-league

PUBLISHED: 10:43 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 22 November 2019

Richard Wilkins, centre, with Carl Marston, left and Mike Bacon

Richard Wilkins, centre, with Carl Marston, left and Mike Bacon

MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON are joined by Needham Market boss Richard Wilkins.

Richard spent almost 15 years as a pro player with, among others, Cambridge United & Colchester United.

And he is now heading towards 20 years in non-league management.

From fun and games with John Beck at Cambridge, to great times at Col U, through to his highs and lows in non-league, this is a great listen to one of the region's most respected people in the game.

- Where it all began for him

- Rejected by Ipswich Town as a youngster

- Why non-league players should never give up on their pro dreams

- How the game has changed

- Fav formations, fav grounds, fav games

- Money in the game... And much more

- AND HIS BEST-EVER BURY TOWN XI

(where he was boss for 14 years).

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Maternity department told to ‘make improvements’

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

