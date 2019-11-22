Non-League podcast: Richard Wilkins... A life in the pro game, a life in non-league
PUBLISHED: 10:43 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 22 November 2019
MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON are joined by Needham Market boss Richard Wilkins.
Richard spent almost 15 years as a pro player with, among others, Cambridge United & Colchester United.
And he is now heading towards 20 years in non-league management.
From fun and games with John Beck at Cambridge, to great times at Col U, through to his highs and lows in non-league, this is a great listen to one of the region's most respected people in the game.
- Where it all began for him
- Rejected by Ipswich Town as a youngster
- Why non-league players should never give up on their pro dreams
- How the game has changed
- Fav formations, fav grounds, fav games
- Money in the game... And much more
- AND HIS BEST-EVER BURY TOWN XI
(where he was boss for 14 years).