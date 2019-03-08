Non-League Podcast Special... with Bury Town chairman Russell Ward
PUBLISHED: 12:06 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 27 September 2019
MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON are joined by one of Suffolk's longest-serving chairman, Bury Town's Russell Ward.
Tales of his time at Bury Town, his relationship with other chairmen, players today and the life of a chairman at Step 4.
Also, his thoughts on players' attitudes to travel, how clubs from lower down the leagues can make that move up, and what was one of his first jobs in the Bury hotseat.
Now chairman of one of England's oldest-ever non-league sides, Russell is known for his forthright opinions and has plenty of views on the game today, the future at Bury Town, Suffolk rivals and just as importantly.... is it Pepperoni or Margherita pizza!