Non-League Podcast: OUR VERDICT on YOUR TEAM.... Good season, bad? Could do better?

The big Verdict Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as they are joined by AFC Sudbury’s MARK MORSLEY to look back at the Suffolk non-league season and give their BIG VERDICT.

We assess each Suffolk team from Step 3-5, plus north Essex sides.

We take a look at Steps 6 and 7

Who did well, who did not

Thoughts on a null and void campaign

Who were the teams who starred

And more... In this hour long special