Non-League Podcast: OUR VERDICT on YOUR TEAM.... Good season, bad? Could do better?
PUBLISHED: 13:22 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 30 March 2020
Archant
Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as they are joined by AFC Sudbury’s MARK MORSLEY to look back at the Suffolk non-league season and give their BIG VERDICT.
We assess each Suffolk team from Step 3-5, plus north Essex sides.
We take a look at Steps 6 and 7
Who did well, who did not
Thoughts on a null and void campaign
Who were the teams who starred
And more... In this hour long special