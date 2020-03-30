E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Non-League Podcast: OUR VERDICT on YOUR TEAM.... Good season, bad? Could do better?

PUBLISHED: 13:22 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 30 March 2020

The big Verdict

The big Verdict

Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as they are joined by AFC Sudbury’s MARK MORSLEY to look back at the Suffolk non-league season and give their BIG VERDICT.

We assess each Suffolk team from Step 3-5, plus north Essex sides.

We take a look at Steps 6 and 7

You may also want to watch:

Who did well, who did not

Thoughts on a null and void campaign

Who were the teams who starred

And more... In this hour long special

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘There are massive decisions ahead’ - Town chief O’Neill on football’s fight to complete 2019/20 season

Ipswich Town general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill talks to club owner Marcus Evans. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt in isolation after showing coronavirus symptoms

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt was in the House of Commons last week. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Man charged over allegedly coughing on shoppers

The man was arrested at the Co-op in Eye. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chief Constable joins tributes to Suffolk police hero John Hood after coronavirus death

John Hood, pictured in 2016 when he won the Police Hero award at Stars of Suffolk for rescuing four girls from the sea Picture: ARCHANT

Coping with self-isolation stress - tips from former police officer in today’s podcast

Amy and John Clarke with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24