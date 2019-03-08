E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Non-League Podcast: The Review Show.... FA Cup, Southern League, National South and more

PUBLISHED: 11:50 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 12 August 2019

Leiston celebrate their goal at against Coalville Photo: JOHN HEALD

FA Cup joy for many clubs in our region and MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON give their thoughts, as well as Southern League action thoughts.

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON for a look back at the weekend non-league action.

The FA Cup took centre stage this weekend and the region boasted many fine results.

Plus Mike and Carl's thoughts on the Southern and National Leagues.

