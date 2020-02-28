The Non-League Podcast: 'Tales from the Seaside', with Felixstowe & Walton's Tony Barnes & Phil Griffiths
PUBLISHED: 10:56 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 28 February 2020
Archant
JOIN podcast host MIKE BACON as he chats to Felixstowe & Walton United vice chairman TONY BARNES and long-time supporter and a man who has held many positions at the club, including press officer, PHIL GRIFFITHS.
Enjoy listening to their thoughts on:-
- Before the big Felixstowe & Walton merger
- The big merger itself
- How was it received?
- Non-league today... The cost of it all
- Highs and lows at Felixstowe & Walton
- The story of the floodlights
- Would relegation be a disaster?
- From 40 to 400 fans!
- How they get so much press coverage!
- The future hopes at Dellwood
- And much, much more.....