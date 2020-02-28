The Non-League Podcast: 'Tales from the Seaside', with Felixstowe & Walton's Tony Barnes & Phil Griffiths

Phil Griffiths and Tony Barnes Archant

JOIN podcast host MIKE BACON as he chats to Felixstowe & Walton United vice chairman TONY BARNES and long-time supporter and a man who has held many positions at the club, including press officer, PHIL GRIFFITHS.

Enjoy listening to their thoughts on:-

- Before the big Felixstowe & Walton merger

- The big merger itself

- How was it received?

- Non-league today... The cost of it all

- Highs and lows at Felixstowe & Walton

- The story of the floodlights

- Would relegation be a disaster?

- From 40 to 400 fans!

- How they get so much press coverage!

- The future hopes at Dellwood

- And much, much more.....