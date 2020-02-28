E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

The Non-League Podcast: 'Tales from the Seaside', with Felixstowe & Walton's Tony Barnes & Phil Griffiths

PUBLISHED: 10:56 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 28 February 2020

Phil Griffiths and Tony Barnes

Phil Griffiths and Tony Barnes

Archant

JOIN podcast host MIKE BACON as he chats to Felixstowe & Walton United vice chairman TONY BARNES and long-time supporter and a man who has held many positions at the club, including press officer, PHIL GRIFFITHS.

Enjoy listening to their thoughts on:-

- Before the big Felixstowe & Walton merger

- The big merger itself

- How was it received?

- Non-league today... The cost of it all

- Highs and lows at Felixstowe & Walton

- The story of the floodlights

- Would relegation be a disaster?

- From 40 to 400 fans!

- How they get so much press coverage!

- The future hopes at Dellwood

- And much, much more.....

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man found dead inside car in Needham Market

Suffolk police has confirmed a man has been found dead inside a car in Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man found dead inside car in Needham Market

Suffolk police has confirmed a man has been found dead inside a car in Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk patient isolated in new suspected coronavirus case

Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Two patients from Suffolk cleared of coronavirus - but GP surgery remains closed

The Manor Farm Surgery in Bacton is due to remain closed until Monday after a coronavirus scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

CCTV issued after attempted knifepoint robbery at shop

CCTV images of a man police want to speak to in connection with a robbery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man killed in A14 crash had stepped in front of a car just days previously

Andrew Gibbins is beleived to have been a patient at Wedgwood House in the grounds of West Suffolk Hospital Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Greater Anglia train operator of the year award branded ‘insult to passengers’

Greater Anglia has been named train operator of the year in an industry award. Picture: Sonya Brown
Drive 24