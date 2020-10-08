Predicting the non-league weekend results. How do we think your club will get on?

Felixstowe & Walton United are awarded a late penalty against Coggeshall Town last weekend. This weekend Felixstowe travel to Maldon. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS Archant

It’s another big weekend of non-league football, with FA Vase featuring many of our sides. MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON take a look at some of the fixtures and give their predictions.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE CENTRAL PREMIER

Banbury v Needham Market

Table-topping Needham have it all going on at the moment and will relish a trip on the road after a succession of home games. Banbury have made a decent start to the season themselves however. Likely the odd goal could settle this - and if it goes Needham’s way, a real sign of intent.

MIKE: 0-1, CARL: 1-1

Hitchin v Leiston

Leiston may feel they should have got more than a point at home to Rushden & Diamonds on Tuesday night, but at least their league points tally is up and running. They are quite capable of a point in this game, but they need to stop conceding goals.

Cemal Ramadan slots home a 53rd minute penalty for his second goal in Saturday's FA Cup victory over Waltham Abbey. Bury are at home to leaders Dereham this weekend. Picture: NEIL DADY Cemal Ramadan slots home a 53rd minute penalty for his second goal in Saturday's FA Cup victory over Waltham Abbey. Bury are at home to leaders Dereham this weekend. Picture: NEIL DADY

MIKE: 1-1, CARL: 2-1

King’s Langley v Lowestoft

A decent draw with Peterborough Sports in midweek, the home side will fancy their chances as they begin a run of home games. The Trawlerboys however, had made a solid start, although they are finding goals slightly hard to come by.

MIKE: 2-0, CARL: 1-2

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE NORTH

Steven Sheehan heads in the second Aveley goal during their 3-0 away win at Brantham Athletic in the FA Cup last weekend. This weekend Brantham entertain Long Melford. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Steven Sheehan heads in the second Aveley goal during their 3-0 away win at Brantham Athletic in the FA Cup last weekend. This weekend Brantham entertain Long Melford. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Basildon v AFC Sudbury

It hasn’t been a good few weeks for the Yellows and Basildon will prove a tough nut to crack. Yet, if Sudbury had taken the chances afforded them in previous games, they would be nearer second, than second bottom. Just four points separates top from bottom in this division!

MIKE: 2-2, CARL: 2-1

Bury v Dereham

Table-topping Dereham have made a confident start to the season, but so have Bury Town, although bizarrely the Blues have only played on league match! Ben Chenery’s side will fancy their chances against anyone at home these days - and with good reason.

MIKE: 2-0, CARL: 3-1

Stowmarket Town striker Josh Mayhew on the ball at Wroxham in the Vase last season. The two clash again at Trafford Park this weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON Stowmarket Town striker Josh Mayhew on the ball at Wroxham in the Vase last season. The two clash again at Trafford Park this weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Maldon v Felixstowe & Walton

Neither team has lost a league match so far this season and Felixstowe are starting to score plenty of goals. The home side are not the force they were last season, but are still difficult to beat at their Park Drive. Seasiders would likely be happy with a point.

MIKE: 2-0, CARL: 1-1

THURLOW NUNN PREMIER

Wroxham v Stowmarket

Wow! What a big clash this is already and the season is only a month old. The Yachtsmen are six from six in the league, while Stowmarket warmed up by netting 10 on Tuesday night in the Premier Cup. Memories of that FA Vase clash last season must still haunt Stow. But they are capable of arresting that.

MIKE 0-0, CARL: 1-2

Newmarket v Kirkley & Pakefield

After a bright start, Kirkley have only picked up one point from their last three league games, although admittedly two were a top teams Wroxham and Norwich United. Newmarket haven’t really got going at all so far this season.

MIKE: 0-1, CARL: 2-0

Brantham v Long Melford

It’s been a hectic period for Brantham, but with all the Vase and Cups out of the way, they can concentrate on climbing the table. Melford gained a morale-boosting win over Kirkley in the Premier Cup midweek, but Brantham are strong at home.

MIKE: 3-1, CARL: 3-0

Other games: Ely v Hadleigh, Stanway v Godmanchester.

First Division North: AFC Sudbury Res v Framlingham, Haverhill Borough v Diss, King’s Lynn Town Res v Leiston Res, Needham Res v Wisbech St Mary.

FA VASE

2nd round qualifying

Lakenheath v Mildenhall

Great west Suffolk derby in prospect here, with Lakenheath coming on the back of a surprise defeat at Debenham last weekend. Mildenhall meanwhile had a fine win over Gorleston last time out and will expect to beat their Step 6 opponents.

MIKE: 1-3, CARL: 2-2

Sheringham v Walsham

The north Norfolk side have had a strange season, their only win so far this season being a Vase victory over Newmarket, who play a Step above them! Walsham’s confidence should be high having made a good start to the season.

MIKE: 0-3, CARL: 2-1

Other games: West Essex v Haverhill (Friday), Gorleston v Downham, Swaffham v Fakenham, Thetford v Norwich Utd, Yarmouth v Mulbarton, March v Norwich CBS, New Salamis v Cornard, Whittlesey v Debenham.

SUFFOLK & IPSWICH LG

Senior Division

Crane Sports v Claydon

The champions have made, by their standards, an average start to the new season, with one win, one draw and one defeat from the opening three matches. Claydon on the other hand have won four of their five. The champions are yet to get into their stride, but will do.

MIKE: 3-2, CARL 4-0

Other games: Bildeston v Capel, Bourne Vale v Cops, East Bergholt v Achilles, Halesworth v Benhall, Old Newton v Westerfield, Ransomes v Leiston St Margarets, Trimley v Henley.

SO far in the running total of points for predictions, after Bacon enjoyed a third week of success over Marston, the score is 37-29 in Bacon’s favour - 1pt for a correct result, three for a correct scoreline.