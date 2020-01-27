Non-League podcast: Weekend review. Goals galore, wins galore and 400 up for Mark!

Action from Felixstowe's clash with Hullbridge. Photo: TOM BRADFORD Thomas Bradford 07885548899

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for another look back at the weekend's action.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

- Needham & Lowestoft win.

- Battling point for Leiston

- So close for Felixstowe & Walton

- Tough on Bury Town

- Whitton, Brantham, Woodbridge et al enjoy Thurlow Prem success

- SIL latest

PLUS a special shout out to a top Henley FC player

And is Carl set for a beard chop?