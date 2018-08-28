Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Non-league round-up: Brantham’s new management team: Carmichael joins Oakley: Felix Res & Leiston Res lose, Swifts win

PUBLISHED: 10:01 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:12 07 November 2018

Jack Sibbons, part of the new management team at Brantham. PICTURE:SEANA HUGHES

Jack Sibbons, part of the new management team at Brantham. PICTURE:SEANA HUGHES

Brantham Athletic have moved quickly to appoint a new management team after Matt Carmichael left the club yesterday.

Coach Ben Swan and senior players Jack Sibbons and Craig Hughes form the new team and will be in charge of the Blue Imps as they head to Stowmarket on Saturday in Thurlow Premier.

Chairman Peter Crowhurst said: “Building a Football Club at times seems like building a sandcastle on the beach!

“In Michael Brothers and Mattie Carmichael the Club moved forward and it is a credit to both of them they have achieved that.

“As they depart they leave a squad of players who have the capability to win the League, in my opinion.

Brantham chairman Peter CrowhurstBrantham chairman Peter Crowhurst

“Thank you to them both. But we move on under the leadership of Ben, Craig and Jack.

“Ben has been a long-term coach over the past two years and Craig and Jack are long-term senior players.

“We have just completed the £15k replacement of our floodlights and the Club continue to plan for the future both on And off the field.”

Meanwhile Carmichael has wasted no time in getting back into management.

He is the new first-team boss at Little Oakley, replacing Sean Tynan who stepped down two weeks ago.

Carmichael will be joined at Little Oakley by a new management structure of James Good, Daryl Eagle and Paul Lambert.

Oakley play in Thurlow Nunn League Division One South, and Carmichael’s first game in charge will be at home to White Ensign on Saturday.

Brothers is now plying his trade on the pitch at Maldon & Tiptree.

Meanwhile Felixstowe Reserves were knocked out of the Thurlow Nunn First Division cup last night losing to high-flying Harleston 0-3.

The Seasiders had a very young team out, as did Leiston Reserves, who went down to Thurlow Premier Gorleston 3-7 in the League Cup.

It was 3-3 with 30 minutes to go, but Gorleston’s superiority shone through.

Harrison Bacon (2) and Toby Groom were the Leiston scorers.

Heybridge moved into the next round of the Essex Senior Cup after a dramatic 2-1 penalty shoot-out win against Dagenham & Redbridge at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town teenager Jack Lankester has revealed how living with captain Luke Chambers has helped smooth his transition into the Blues first-team.

Video Watch as Lambert meets with legends Butcher, Burley and Wark as he plots Ipswich Town survival bid

Yesterday, 15:39 Andy Warren
Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Butcher and Jim Henry, pictured at Playford Road. Picture: ITFC

Paul Lambert has met with a trio of Ipswich Town legends to get their thoughts as he bids to get the club moving up the table.

Video ‘The chance to join another great football club was one I couldn’t miss’ - Walker on move to Ipswich

Yesterday, 12:39 Andy Warren
Jimmy Walker has joined Ipswich Town as goalkeeping coach. Picture: PA

New goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker says moving to Ipswich Town was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Murphy scores hat-trick in Rotherham win

Yesterday, 11:45 Ross Halls
Daryl Murphy celebrates his third goal at Rotherham on this day in 2015

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Daryl Murphy scoring a hat-trick as Town won 5-2 at Rotherham....

Opinion Can Ipswich Town escape relegation? Here are seven reasons to be positive

Yesterday, 09:45 Stuart Watson
Jordan Roberts impressed as a makeshift striker against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are five points adrift of everybody else at the foot of the Championship table. STUART WATSON outlines seven reasons why the Blues can escape danger under new boss Paul Lambert.

‘We’ve got to be careful’ – Lambert on fit-again duo Huws and Bishop

Tue, 16:30 Stuart Watson
Teddy Bishop played the first half as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he will resist the temptation to call upon fit-again duo Emyr Huws and Teddy Bishop too soon.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Whymark scores four as Town put seven past West Brom

Tue, 15:00 Ross Halls
Trevor Whymark scored four on this day in 1976

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Trevor Whymark scoring four goals in a big win over West Brom.

‘He’ll quickly cut out the silly mistakes’ - Marshall backs Lambert to be a success at Town

Tue, 12:16 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of his first match in charge on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Marshall believes Paul Lambert has all the qualities to be a success as Ipswich Town manager.

Lambert adds ex-U’s stopper Walker to backroom team at Town

Tue, 11:55 Mark Heath
Goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has joined Pual Lambert's backroom team at Portman Road. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has added goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker to his backroom team at Portman Road.

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

Tue, 06:00 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert believes the team can find a way to score goals before the January transfer window comes around.

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video Watch as Lambert meets with legends Butcher, Burley and Wark as he plots Ipswich Town survival bid

Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Butcher and Jim Henry, pictured at Playford Road. Picture: ITFC

Jail starts calling prisoners ‘residents’ and cells ‘rooms’

HMP Warren Hill in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

‘Another 40 years of traffic misery’ - anger at decision NOT to build Sudbury bypass

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24