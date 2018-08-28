Non-league round-up: Brantham’s new management team: Carmichael joins Oakley: Felix Res & Leiston Res lose, Swifts win

Jack Sibbons, part of the new management team at Brantham. PICTURE:SEANA HUGHES

Brantham Athletic have moved quickly to appoint a new management team after Matt Carmichael left the club yesterday.

Coach Ben Swan and senior players Jack Sibbons and Craig Hughes form the new team and will be in charge of the Blue Imps as they head to Stowmarket on Saturday in Thurlow Premier.

Chairman Peter Crowhurst said: “Building a Football Club at times seems like building a sandcastle on the beach!

“In Michael Brothers and Mattie Carmichael the Club moved forward and it is a credit to both of them they have achieved that.

“As they depart they leave a squad of players who have the capability to win the League, in my opinion.

“Thank you to them both. But we move on under the leadership of Ben, Craig and Jack.

“Ben has been a long-term coach over the past two years and Craig and Jack are long-term senior players.

“We have just completed the £15k replacement of our floodlights and the Club continue to plan for the future both on And off the field.”

Meanwhile Carmichael has wasted no time in getting back into management.

He is the new first-team boss at Little Oakley, replacing Sean Tynan who stepped down two weeks ago.

Carmichael will be joined at Little Oakley by a new management structure of James Good, Daryl Eagle and Paul Lambert.

Oakley play in Thurlow Nunn League Division One South, and Carmichael’s first game in charge will be at home to White Ensign on Saturday.

Brothers is now plying his trade on the pitch at Maldon & Tiptree.

Meanwhile Felixstowe Reserves were knocked out of the Thurlow Nunn First Division cup last night losing to high-flying Harleston 0-3.

The Seasiders had a very young team out, as did Leiston Reserves, who went down to Thurlow Premier Gorleston 3-7 in the League Cup.

It was 3-3 with 30 minutes to go, but Gorleston’s superiority shone through.

Harrison Bacon (2) and Toby Groom were the Leiston scorers.

Heybridge moved into the next round of the Essex Senior Cup after a dramatic 2-1 penalty shoot-out win against Dagenham & Redbridge at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.