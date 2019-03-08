E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Non-league round-up: FA Cup joy for Whitton United, but league defeats for Leiston and Needham

PUBLISHED: 17:54 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 24 August 2019

Jacob Lay, who scored the winner for Whitton United in the FA Cup against Hertford Town. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Jacob Lay, who scored the winner for Whitton United in the FA Cup against Hertford Town. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Archant

WHITTON UNITED are through to the qualifying round of the FA Cup, after beating Hertford Town 2-1 at home in today's preliminary round tie.

Impressive Witham had to come from behind, after Prince Domafriyie had given the visitors a 57th minute lead.

Liam Wales equalised in the 65th minute and Jacob Lay then came up trumps with an 80th minute winner to see Whitton through to the next round.

Elsewhere, there were also Cup victories for North-Essex sides Coggeshall Town and Maldon Tiptree.

Lethal COGGESHALL TOWN continued their good start to the season with a 4-0 win at Cockfosters (brace from Nnamdi Nwachuku and one each by Conor Hubble and Michael Gyasi), while MALDON & TIPTREE recorded a 2-1 victory at Saffron Walden, thanks to a brace from Charlee Hughes (three and 44 minutes).

FC CLACTON AND WITHAM TOWN shard a 1-1 draw in the local derby, and so now face a replay.

However, BURY TOWN were knocked out of the FA Cup at home to Histon, going down 2-1 in front of a crowd of 333 at Ram Meadow.

Ben Chenery's men conceded goals at the start of each half. Evan Key broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, although Ryan Stafford equalised just six minutes later.

You may also want to watch:

However, Ed Rolph restored Histon's lead just two minutes in the second period and, although they ended the match with just 10 men following Key's 77th minute dismissal, the visitors held on.

STOWMARKET TOWN also suffered Cup disappointment, going down 1-0 at Cheshunt Town via a 57th minute penalty from Hitchcock, while there were heavy defeats for WOODBRIDGE TOWN (4-0 away at Waltham Abbey) and FRAMLINGHAM TOWN (7-1 loss at Basildon United).

HARWICH were beaten 2-0 at home by Romford, HALSTEAD TOWN were defeated 5-0 at London Colney, and LONG MELFORD exited the Cup after a 2-0 home defeat to Colney Heath.

Meanwhile, both Leiston and Needham Market suffered defeats in the Southern League Premier Central.

LEISTON have just one solitary point after losing their third of four games, although they were denied a point by an injury-time goal in a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Tamworth.

It was looking good for bottom club Leiston when Rhys Henry put them 1-0 up on the hour mark, but Jordan Clements equalised in the 76th minute before Daniel Creameu poached a 92nd minute winner for the visitors. The crowd at Victory Road was 242.

NEEDHAM MARKET were undone by an early penalty in a 1-0 defeat away at Nuneaton Borough, and so have just two points from four fixtures.

Home striker Beavon was fouled in the box, and Luke Benbow dispatched the penalty after just two minutes. The Marketmen improved in the second half but could not fashion an equaliser.

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Live updates from DAY TWO of Ed Sheeran Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of 40,000 people at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA FRANK

Combine harvester explodes causing ‘wall of fire’ through field

The combine harvester was left gutted by the fire Picture: FAYE LENEY

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Live updates from DAY TWO of Ed Sheeran Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of 40,000 people at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA FRANK

Combine harvester explodes causing ‘wall of fire’ through field

The combine harvester was left gutted by the fire Picture: FAYE LENEY

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Live updates from DAY TWO of Ed Sheeran Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of 40,000 people at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: VICTORIA FRANK

First official pictures capture Ed’s stunning first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich, where he is playing a series of homecoming concerts. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 5-0 victory over Bolton

Gwion Edwards celebrates scoring Ipswich's second at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘We were very professional, it could have been more’ – Lambert on Town’s 5-0 thrashing of Bolton

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is all smiles at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

Can you spot yourself in our gallery from Ed’s first Chantry Park gig?

Left - Carol Howlett,56, and daughter Lynsey Howlett,35 both from Lowestoft Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists