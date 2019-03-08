Non-league round-up: FA Cup joy for Whitton United, but league defeats for Leiston and Needham

Jacob Lay, who scored the winner for Whitton United in the FA Cup against Hertford Town. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Archant

WHITTON UNITED are through to the qualifying round of the FA Cup, after beating Hertford Town 2-1 at home in today's preliminary round tie.

Impressive Witham had to come from behind, after Prince Domafriyie had given the visitors a 57th minute lead.

Liam Wales equalised in the 65th minute and Jacob Lay then came up trumps with an 80th minute winner to see Whitton through to the next round.

Elsewhere, there were also Cup victories for North-Essex sides Coggeshall Town and Maldon Tiptree.

Lethal COGGESHALL TOWN continued their good start to the season with a 4-0 win at Cockfosters (brace from Nnamdi Nwachuku and one each by Conor Hubble and Michael Gyasi), while MALDON & TIPTREE recorded a 2-1 victory at Saffron Walden, thanks to a brace from Charlee Hughes (three and 44 minutes).

FC CLACTON AND WITHAM TOWN shard a 1-1 draw in the local derby, and so now face a replay.

However, BURY TOWN were knocked out of the FA Cup at home to Histon, going down 2-1 in front of a crowd of 333 at Ram Meadow.

Ben Chenery's men conceded goals at the start of each half. Evan Key broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, although Ryan Stafford equalised just six minutes later.

However, Ed Rolph restored Histon's lead just two minutes in the second period and, although they ended the match with just 10 men following Key's 77th minute dismissal, the visitors held on.

STOWMARKET TOWN also suffered Cup disappointment, going down 1-0 at Cheshunt Town via a 57th minute penalty from Hitchcock, while there were heavy defeats for WOODBRIDGE TOWN (4-0 away at Waltham Abbey) and FRAMLINGHAM TOWN (7-1 loss at Basildon United).

HARWICH were beaten 2-0 at home by Romford, HALSTEAD TOWN were defeated 5-0 at London Colney, and LONG MELFORD exited the Cup after a 2-0 home defeat to Colney Heath.

Meanwhile, both Leiston and Needham Market suffered defeats in the Southern League Premier Central.

LEISTON have just one solitary point after losing their third of four games, although they were denied a point by an injury-time goal in a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Tamworth.

It was looking good for bottom club Leiston when Rhys Henry put them 1-0 up on the hour mark, but Jordan Clements equalised in the 76th minute before Daniel Creameu poached a 92nd minute winner for the visitors. The crowd at Victory Road was 242.

NEEDHAM MARKET were undone by an early penalty in a 1-0 defeat away at Nuneaton Borough, and so have just two points from four fixtures.

Home striker Beavon was fouled in the box, and Luke Benbow dispatched the penalty after just two minutes. The Marketmen improved in the second half but could not fashion an equaliser.