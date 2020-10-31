Non-league round-up: FA Vase, FA Trophy and all the local league action

Ipswich Wanderers surrendered a 2-0 lead to bow out of the FA Vase in disappointing fashion, losing 3-2 at the hands of Norwich CBS this afternoon.

Wanderers raced into a 2-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes, thanks to deadly finishes by Matt Blake and Teon Leggett.

They were in cruise control until the game drifted away from them, during the final 35 minutes, when Roca Vaulter bagged a brace of close-range goals, which sandwiched an equaliser from Jamie North.

So from a position of supremacy, Wanderers exited the FA Vase after suffering only their second defeat of the whole season.

Wanderers dominated the first period, played in pouring rain and a strong wind, and should really have been more than 2-0 up by half-time.

Blake broke the deadlock in the fifth minute, beating defenders Daniel Baraaclough and Keiran Rose before firing home a low shot across keeper Nathan Pauling and into the bottom corner of the net.

And the visitors doubled their lead just four minutes later.

Lewis Kincaid began the move with a pass into the danger zone and although Leggett’s first shot was blocked by a defender, the Wanderers front-man was on hand to slam the rebound into the net from just inside the box.

Midfielder Thomas Driscoll tested Pauling with a long-range header which the home keeper comfortably caught on 23 minutes, while at the other end Vaulter blazed over the top from point blank range just before the half-hour mark.

It was so very nearly 3-0 in the 35th minute as Leggett’s ferocious drive was tipped away for a corner by Pauling, who was at full stretch.

Wanderers should really have buried the tie early in the second half, before the balance of the game dramatically swung in the other direction.

A goalbound shot by George Mrozek was well saved by Pauling in the 53rd minute, and Leggett then headed into the side-netting from the ensuing corner.

Blake also spurned a good chance when dragging his shot wide, with just Pauling to beat, on 55 minutes.

Just a minute later and the Norfolk club halved the deficit. Keeper Brand blundered by venturing out of his penalty area and completely missing his attempted clearance, enabling Vaulter to merely run the ball into an empty net.

And Norwich CBS duly equalised in the 76th minute. North exploited space on the edge of the box before unleashing an angled low shot which fizzed into the net, despite keeper Brand getting a hand to the ball.

The hosts were within a whisker of taking the lead in the 80th minute when Joe Easton’s towering header cannoned back off the bar, and dropped to safety.

But five minutes later and the recovery was complete when Vaulter nudged Norwich CBS into a 3-2 lead. The home striker had the simple task of sweeping the ball home from a matter of a few feet out, after Brand had failed to smother the initial angled shot.

There was no way back for Wanderers.

The Line-ups

NORWICH CBS: Pauling, Johnson, Easton, Barraclough, Rose, Horton, North, White (sub Bussens, 71), Bartram (sub Sandell, 83), Gilfedder, Vaulter.

IPSWICH WANDERERS: Brand, Speed (sub Folkes, 65), Kincaid, Cheetham (sub Laws, 81), Howlett, Barber, Mrozek, Driscoll, Blake, Leggett, Field (sub Thrower, 73).

Elsewhere, NEEDHAM MARKET eased to a 4-1 home win over Three Bridges in the FA Trophy at Bloomfields.

Byron Lawrence grazed a post on 15 minutes, before providing the assist for Needham’s opening goal in the 32nd minute. Lawrence’s initial shot was spilled by the keeper, enabling Ben Fowkes to slot home the rebound from close range.

Three minutes later and Kevin Horlock’s men doubled their lead. Billy Hunt delivered into the danger zone, where Noah Collard ghosted into to divert home.

The Marketmen effectively killed off the tie as a contest when Joe Marsden made it 3-0 in the 47th minute. Marsden poked home from Callum Page’s half-volley.

Three Bridges pulled a goal back in the 55th minute, but Needham restored their three-goal advantage with the last goal of the game on 74 minutes.

Fowkes’ goalbound shot was handled on the goal-line and Marsden stepped up to convert the ensuing spot kick.

LEISTON also won through to the next round of the FA Trophy, following a thrilling 4-4 draw against visiting Worthing and then a 4-2 penalty shoot-out success.

Leiston were never behind in the game, Liam Jackson netting a first-half brace. Jackson tucked home a ninth minute opener after Kyle Richardson’s effort was blocked, and he then doubled the lead from close range on 35 minutes.

Oliver Pearce halved the deficit in first-half stoppage time, before Finlay Barnes restored Leiston’s two-goal lead in the 58th minute.

Back came Worthing with goals by Jesse Starkey (71) and Mo Diallo (75). Barnes put Leiston back in front in the 82nd minute, only for skipper Danny Barker to level it again on 88 minutes.

Successful penalties by Jackson, Josh Hitter, Rob Eagle and Barnes saw Leiston through in the penalty shoot-out, 4-2.