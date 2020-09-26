Big non-league round-up: FA Trophy and league action

Here is all the main weekend action from FA Trophy ties and league fixtures, featuring our leading clubs across Suffolk and North Essex.

LEISTON were soundly beaten 4-1 at Coalville Town this afternoon, and so are still searching for their first points of the season in the Southern League Premier Central.

The Blues had been unfortunate to lose 1-0 at home to Rushall Olympic in their opening league clash last weekend, and were fresh from an impressive 5-1 win over Biggleswade Town in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

But they played second fiddle to impressive Coalville at the Owen Street Sports Ground, in Leicestershire.

A goal down at the break, through Chris Robertson’s tap-in on 39 minutes, the hosts added three goals in the second half via Kian Taylor (48), Luke Shaw (53) and Tim Berridge (62).

Finlay Barnes netted a 72nd minute consolation for Darren Eadie’s men.

Earlier, Barnes had ballooned a free-kick over the bar with the game’s first chance, while Billy Kee sidefooted wide from close-in for Coalville on 13 minutes.

The Ravens had more joy midway through the half. Connor Smith should have done better with a close-range header from a corner, while winger Rhys Hoenes drilled an angled shot across the face of goal and wide of the far upright.

For Leiston, Barnes tried his luck with a snap shot that warmed the hands of keeper Saul Deeney, who caught at the second attempt under his bar.

Their best opportunity of the first period arrived in the 29th minute, Will Davies letting fly with a rasping shot on the turn which Deeney saved low down.

However, the Ravens took the lead in the 39th minute. Luke Shaw’s deep free-kick from near the left flank was diverted by Jake Eggleton into the path of Robertson, who tapped home from point blank range.

And Leiston found themselves 2-0 down, just three minutes into tjhe second half.

A free-kick by left-back Taylor deceived everyone, including keeper Sam Donkin, as it flew into the top far corner of the net.

Shortly afterwards and Leiston right-back Kyle Hammond clipped the top of the bar, but it was soon curtains for the visitors when an unmarked Shaw swept home a shot beyond Donkin from 10 yards out. It was a simple finish and a sucker punch for the Suffolk side.

It was 4-0 in the 62nd minute as striker Berridge, in acres of space, was able to direct his rising shot beyond Donkin for the fourth goal.

Leiston pulled a goal back 10 minutes later, thanks to a clinical finish by Barnes, who found the far corner of the net with a swetly-struck low drive.

COALVILLE TOWN: Deeney, Thomas, Taylor, Eggleton, Robertson, Towers, Shaw (sub McGlinchey, 70), Smith, Berridge (sub Dean, 82), Kee, Hoenes. Unused subs: Pierpoint, Ogunmekan, Dawes.

LEISTON: Donkin, Hammond, Saunders, Richardson (sub Godbold, 68), Knights (sub Keys, 71), Wealre, Barnes, Switters, Davies, Eaton-Collins (sub Jackson, 68), Eagle. Unused subs: Garnham.

Also in the Southern League Premier Central, NEEDHAM MARKET recorded an impressive 4-2 home win over Stratford at Bloomfields.

After Marcus Garnham made a smart early, Ben Foakes struck twice to put the Marketmen in complete control.

Foakes beat the keeper on a one-on-one situation in the 12th minute, and then doubled the lead just three minutes later with another deadly finish after again getting beyond the visitors’ defence.

Only a fine save thwarted Callum Page on 37 minutes, but Needham soon added to their 2-0 half-time lead with two goals early in the second period.

Gareth Heath drilled home a 22-yard free-kick into the bottom corner of the net on 50 minutes, and Page added a fourth just 60 seconds later.

Stratford netted a couple of consolation goals in the 70th and 88th minutes.

Meanwhile, in the FA Trophy, BURY TOWN claimed a fine 1-0 win away at Market Drayton Town this afternoon.

After a goalless first-half in Shropshire, Baris Altintop broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute.

Bury’ centre-half Altintop poked the ball past keeper Agius, and that proved enough for Ben Chenery’s men to progress into the next round.

However, AFC SUDBURY bowed out of the FA Trophy, suffering a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Barking.

Junior Dadson scored twice to give Barking a 2-0 lead at half-time. Dudson found the net on 28 and 31 minutes, in front of a crowd of 178.

Sudbury halved the deficit through Joe Grimwood on the hour mark.

FELIXSTOWE & WALTON UNITED triumphed 2-1 at home to Great Wakering Rovers in another FA Trophy first qualifying round tie, thanks to a second-half brace by Ollie Canfer.

Striker Canfer scored in the 58th and 69th minutes for the Seasiders.

Martin Tuohy pulled a goal back for the Essex visitors in the 82nd minute.