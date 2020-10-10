Big non-league round-up: Southern League, Isthmian League and all the other local action

Needham Market on the attack at Banbury United in a Southern League Premier Central clash. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

League leaders NEEDHAM MARKET extended their unbeaten record with a deserved 1-1 draw at Banbury United in the Southern League Premier Central this afternoon.

Banbury United (red shirts) hastily clear their lines against Needham Market. Picture: CARL MARSTONbaNBURY Banbury United (red shirts) hastily clear their lines against Needham Market. Picture: CARL MARSTONbaNBURY

It was a mixture of rain and sunshine in Oxfordshire, and it was a mixed bag from both teams with the Marketmen securing a point through substitute Luke Ingram’s late equaliser.

Ingram steered home at the far post from fellow substitute Joe Marsden’s fine delivery.

Centre-half Kelvin Langmead had headed Banbury into a 77th minute lead, from a corner, only for Ingram to hit the target just six minutes later.

Needham have now taken 11 points from their first five league fixtures, with three wins and two draws.

Needham Market left-back Callum Sturgess on the ball at Banbury United. Picture: CARL MARSTON Needham Market left-back Callum Sturgess on the ball at Banbury United. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Banbury made the early running, but without ever really threatening Marcus Garnham’s goal during the first half.

In fact, Callum Page had the game’s first chance, dragging a shot wide from a central position on 11 minutes.

A minute later and Needham came the closest to a first-half goal. Billy Hunt’s well-struck 20-yard shot almost deceived keeper Jack Harding, the ball bouncing off his head as he dived to his right to block. The ensuing corner led to a goalmouth scramble, but no clear-cut chance.

On 23 minutes, midfielder Byron Lawrence let fly from 25 yards was a shot that Harding gratefully smothered as the Marketmen began to have some joy as an attacking force.

First-half action at Banbury United as Needham Market (blue shirts) go on the attack. Picture: CARL MARSTON First-half action at Banbury United as Needham Market (blue shirts) go on the attack. Picture: CARL MARSTON

At the other end, Garnham safely gathered a low cross-cum-shot by danergman Amer Awadh, while James Constable was just a whisker away from diverting home a cross with a diving header in the 28th minute.

A minute before the break, the visitors threatened via a strong run down the left by Callum Sturgess. The ball found its way to Gareth Heath at the far post, and he in turn teeed up Hunt, who rather scuffed his shot from just 10 yards out.

Ingram was introduced as a substitute early in the second half, and within 60 seconds he had ballooned a speculative long-rage shot over the bar.

Banbury had more pressure in the second-half, but another Needam substitute looked to make a quick impact when Marsden lashed a rising shot across the face of goal and wide in the 72nd minute.

But it was Banbury who took the lead, defender Langmead climbing high to firmly head home a 77th minute corner. There were plenty of bodies on the goal-line, but no one was able to prevent the ball from ending up in the back of the net.

However, Needham grabbed the equaliser in the 83rd minute thanks to substitute Ingram’s finish at the far post.

Banbury tried to regain their lead quickly and it needed a superb last ditch header from Dan Morphew to deny Awadh, who was homing in on goal.

At the other end, Needham were desperately close to taking the lwad themselves in the 85th minute. Marsden’s superb angled shot cannoned back off the bar.

Squads

BANBURY: Harding, Brown, Langmead, Roberts, Rasulo, Westbrook, Constable (sub Johnson, 46), Awadh, Haysham (sub Landers, 59), Henshall (sub Morrison, 75), Finch. Unused subs: Heap, Endall.

NEEDHAM: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess Lawrence, Pollard, D Morphew, Page, Heath, Hunt (sub Marsden, 69), Collard (sub Ingram, 55), Fowkes.

Attendance: 506

Elsewhere in the Southern League Premier Central, a big crowd of 523 were at Top Field to see hosts Hitchin Town recover from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against LEISTON.

The hosts had good early chances, Callum Stead being denied on a one-on-one situation with keeper Sam Donkin in the sixth minute.

Donkin also saved well from Alex Marsh, on another one-on-one following Stead’s through ball.

But it was Leiston who began to settle better and they were deservedely 1-0 up at half-time.

It was Will Davies, in fine form this season, who broke the deadlock by finishing well from a narrow angle.

The Suffolk side doubled their lead in the 75th minute, after home player Ben Walster had lost possession and handed Davies a chance.

Davies’ shot crawled under keeper Tiernan Parker, so notching his eighth goal of the season.

Hitchin halved the deficit just two minutes later with Layne Eadie converting a penalty.

And the home side snatched a point on 88 minutes, Lawrie Marsh powerering in a header from a corner taken by his twin brother Alex.

In the Isthmian League North, AFC SUDBURY staged a fine second-half recovery to draw 2-2 at Basildon United.

Tyrone Baker gave Basildon a 12th minute lead, and although AFC Sudbury had their chances to level, they found themselves 2-0 down at the interval as Luca Collins conceded a 44th minute penalty, wit Sonny Dutton converting.

However, Mark Morsley’s men came storming back in the second period.

Daniel Collinge halved the deficit with a towering header on 51 minutes, before Marley Andrews bagged the equaliser in the 63rd minute.

The Suffolk side had plenty of chances to take all three points. Ben Hunter hit the post, while substitute Ethan Mayhew was denied by a late save, in front of a crowd of 145.

In-form BURY TOWN warmed up for their FA Cup tie against Nuneaton Borough on Tuesday evening with a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Dereham Town.

Cemal Ramadan has been scoring goals for fun this term, and he came up trumps with the only goal of the game in trhe 55th minute.

Dereham finished the game with 10 men following Dion Fray’s 94th minute dismissal.

It was yet another all-ticket crowd of 400 at Ram Meadow, and all tickets have already been sold for next week’s FA Cup tie.

Also in Isthmian League North, FELIXSTOWE & WALTON UNITED suffered their first league defeat of the season, going down 3-0 at Maldon & Tiptree.

A crowd of 224 were at Park Drive to see Adam Vyse poach a hat-trick for the dominant Jammers.