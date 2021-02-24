News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport

Breaking

Non-league football season at Steps 3-6 is curtailed

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 7:05 PM February 24, 2021    Updated: 7:58 PM February 24, 2021
The non-league seasons at Steps 3-7 is now null and void

Non-league season at steps 3-6 is curtailed - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The 2020/21 non-league football season at Steps 3-6 has been curtailed with immediate effect, the Football Association have announced, subject to the approval of the FA Council.

NON-LEAGUE managers have their say

For the second consecutive season, leagues that involve many local sides, from the likes of Leiston, Needham and Lowestoft at Step 3, through to Ipswich Wanderers, Framlingham and Cornard, in Suffolk at Step 6 will not complete their season - just as they did not complete it last year.

In Norfolk, it will mean the end of the league season for high-flying Wroxham, as well as Dereham, Gorleston and Norwich United among others.

While a plethora of Step 6 Norfolk teams, including Mulbarton, Downham, Sheringham and Yarmouth, will also see their season end now.

It means the Southern League, Isthmian League and Thurlow Nunn leagues will all stop. But no decision has yet been made on Step 7 football.

However, the FA Vase will still continue.

The decision doesn't come as a total surprise as many clubs had only played a handful of league fixtures before the sport was locked down before Christmas.

Most Read

  1. 1 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
  2. 2 Hair salon and cocktail bar opening new Suffolk site as demand 'goes bananas'
  3. 3 A140 closed this weekend to connect road to new roundabout
  1. 4 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Hull City
  2. 5 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
  3. 6 'It's a step in the right direction' - Lambert on spirited 1-0 win at Hull
  4. 7 Former Ipswich bank premises snapped up
  5. 8 Hull City 0-1 Ipswich Town: Norwood wins it as Blues produce their best to beat Tigers
  6. 9 What are the latest Covid infection rates in Suffolk and Essex?
  7. 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 victory over Hull

But it is also the fact that many clubs rely on fans through the turnstiles and hospitality bar takings, etc., to make ends meet.

And with the Roadmap out of lockdown not allowing that to happen until almost the season's end, many clubs were happy to null and void the season now.

Grassroots football, including Sunday morning football will be allowed to commence on April 12, along with some other outdoor sports.

However, many clubs at Steps 3-6 have players on contracts who need to be paid, hence their need for paying fans and hospitality.

Clubs had been asked their thoughts and 76% wanted to end the season if it could not be restarted with limited spectator numbers and hospitality before April 1.

There were still 81% of matches to play at Steps 3/4 and 75% at Steps 5/6

Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been backed publicly by owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX

Football | Opinion

North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by Cancer Research UK of 27-year-old hospital worker Bethan Goodey, who

Suffolk hospital worker recovers after 'ticking time bomb' cancer diagnosis

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Bury St Edmunds Rachael Bond died following a crash in February

Family pays tribute to loving mother-of-five who died following crash

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The A12 Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft.

Motorists face 25-mile diversions with roads set to be closed

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus