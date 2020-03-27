E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Null and void! Heartache for some, relief for others. But clubs should not write off this season...

PUBLISHED: 13:25 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 27 March 2020

Stowmarket Town players celebrate taking the lead against Whitton, thanks to Seb Dunbar's goal. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Stowmarket Town players celebrate taking the lead against Whitton, thanks to Seb Dunbar's goal. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Archant

The season for Steps 3-7 of the non-league football pyramid have been ended. Null and void is the outcome. No promotion, no relegation, everyone will start next season in the same leagues that started this... MIKE BACON takes a look

Leiston players are left disappointed as they concede a third goal during their 4-0 home defeat to Kings Langley. Picture: HANNAH PARNELLLeiston players are left disappointed as they concede a third goal during their 4-0 home defeat to Kings Langley. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

The news that non-league football from Steps 3 to 7 and women’s leagues below Championship level is over this season due to the coronavirus pandemic will come as a blow to many teams in the game.

Make no bones about it, while men and women’s clubs at all levels are having to – and indeed will – accept the FA’s decision that the season is ‘null and void’, that does not tell half the story on how some clubs feel robbed.

Preparing for a season, having one of which you could only dream of – late winners, table-topping victories, a togetherness in the changing room, that strong, powerful squad, good management, everything seemingly turning to gold on and off the pitch... Well, you can play for 20 years and never enjoy a campaign where it all clicks.

So, for many teams around the country and some of our local sides, this ‘null and void’ decision is a cruel twist.

Worthing – seven points clear at the top of the Isthmian Premier, Maldon & Tiptree, 15 points clear at the top of Isthmian North, South Shields, 12 points clear at the top of Northern Premier, Stowmarket Town, 15 points clear at the top of the Eastern Counties Premier, Jersey Bulls, 20 points clear at the top of Combined Counties Division One – and guaranteed promotion already!

You have to feel for them and the many others who were about to experience a pretty rare footballing achievement after all the planning, in many cases all the investment and of course, no little skill out on the pitch itself all appeared to be coming together.

“We’re devastated by the decision,” said Truro boss Paul Wotton.

Truro City are/were top of the Southern League Premier Division South and eyeing a return to the National League South.

Wotton feels the FA have treated lower-league sides differently to how they will deal with professional sides.

“The bottom line is Liverpool would take the FA to court, we haven’t got the money to do that,” he said...

... Is he right? Maybe.

Clearly, the bigger picture is obviously dealing with this awful virus, and nothing is more important. So let me make that clear first before anyone gets excited football isn’t important. In the grand scheme of things, it isn’t. but this is still a talking point.

And with my ‘football’ hat on, the only thing I can’t quite get my head around is why the National League, National League North and South (Steps 1 & 2) haven’t as yet called time on their seasons.

We know professional clubs will do everything they can to get it completed – and likely take court action should that not be the case.

Which is, I suppose why I’m a tad surprised Steps 3-7 have halted as early as March. I know there are financial implications for some clubs, but wouldn’t the end of April have given a slightly better picture?

I mean non-league players and teams would soon rattle through remaining fixtures... Sat, Tues, Thur, Sat.... Some do in during ‘normal’ times.

“These are challenging circumstances for English football and all decisions taken are in the best interests of the game,” said the FA statement over the ‘null and void’ season.

Woodbridge Town player-manger Carlos Edwards, right, celebrates Kelsey Trotter's opener. Picture: PAULLEECHWoodbridge Town player-manger Carlos Edwards, right, celebrates Kelsey Trotter's opener. Picture: PAULLEECH

“Our primary concern will always be for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff, officials, volunteers and supporters during this unprecedented time.

“The steps take into account the financial impact during this uncertain period, whilst considering the fairest method on how the sporting outcomes for the season will be decided, with the integrity of the leagues in mind.”

There is not much one could disagree about with that statement... For me, just strange it doesn’t include ALL football... Surely all leagues ought to have that integrity.

.... So, what are the chances of clubs who have enjoyed a stunning 2019/20 season repeating the dose in the same division against the same opposition next season?

I’ll wager it will be very difficult for them.

As I once said to my Woodbridge U14s when we won Division Two of the South Suffolk League one year!.... “Enjoy boys, you could play football for another 25 years and never win another league title.” I know, I can pour cold water on anything!

But coming top of the pile in a football division, any football division, is never easy.

Indeed, how many top professional players have never won a league title? Plenty.

Back at grassroots, and doing the non-league podcast with my colleague Carl Marston, we often ask our guests... ‘Cup final win, or League title win – What would you prefer?’

I reckon nine times out of ten they say, ‘League title’.

It’s what you judge a team’s credentials on. Any team can enjoy a cup run, get a bit of luck here and there, win a round or two on penalties and who knows?

Ollie Canfer and Jordy Matthews Felixstowes longest serving player, who have both put pen to paper for 2020/21 Photo: THOMAS BRADFORDOllie Canfer and Jordy Matthews Felixstowes longest serving player, who have both put pen to paper for 2020/21 Photo: THOMAS BRADFORD

Winning a league title is far more difficult and a far bigger achievement.

But as much as there will be those out there upset by the ‘null and void’ decision, plenty will be breathing a slight sigh of relief.

Here in Suffolk and north Essex, the likes of Felixstowe & Walton, Hadleigh United, Brightlingsea Regent, Westerfield United and Leiston, among many others battling relegation nationally, are likely clubs who won’t be overly-disappointed to draw a line under a difficult campaign on the pitch.

The secret for them – and other clubs who may have been given a ‘reprieve’ – is, can they improve significantly next season? They are not likely to get another reprieve. The answer for them has to be ‘we must do’... Start preparations now.

.... So, should we expunge everything clubs have achieved this season?

Does Ipswich Women’s game at Manchester City in the FA Cup this season ever count? Does it matter Stowmarket Town were unbeaten in the league this season, before time was called?

Well, for me, I think clubs SHOULD NOT forget 2019/20

OK, so the season may have counted for nothing in the grand scheme of things, ie. promotion/relegation/play-offs/cup finals/cup runs.

But don’t just put a red line through it all and pretend it didn’t happen.

Have those memories recorded, those goals, those backs-to-the-wall games, last-minute winners. And all the friendships.

In 20 years time when others are looking through your record books... Good or bad... Make sure they know.

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Health secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Missing 41-year-old motorcyclist found after concerns for safety

Police launched an appeal to help find Mr Brown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Google 3D animals – we want your photos

A crocodile by the River Gipping

Almost 140 ex-NHS staff return to help mental health service through coronavirus

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's chief medical officer, Dr Dan Dalton Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY

Null and void! Heartache for some, relief for others. But clubs should not write off this season...

Stowmarket Town players celebrate taking the lead against Whitton, thanks to Seb Dunbar's goal. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD
Drive 24