E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Non-League podcast: What a week! Abandoned games, Marston goes viral and Morsley has a rant!

PUBLISHED: 12:34 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 01 October 2020

Bury Town striker Ollie Hughes, who scored the third goal in a 5-0 scoreline, before the match was abandoned, is tackled as the mist descends at Ram Meadow. Picture: NEIL DADY

Bury Town striker Ollie Hughes, who scored the third goal in a 5-0 scoreline, before the match was abandoned, is tackled as the mist descends at Ram Meadow. Picture: NEIL DADY

Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for another look at the non-league world.

And what a week it has been! With more off-field stories than on-field!

Bury’s gave versus Witham and Woodbridge v Stowmarket both called off for different reasons.

Needham go top, but two big defeats for Leiston, late drama at Felixstowe.

We round up all the Thurlow Nunn and SIL Senior action and discuss how Marston ended up in a story in Mail Online Sport!

And to top it all off, we have AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley’s view of agents! A conversation not to be missed!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More than 250 people in Suffolk hit with Covid-19 fines

A total of 262 Covid-19 fines have been handed out in Suffolk (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Businesses urged to follow Greene King’s lead as it educates public about slave trade

Greene King wants to help educate the public about the shocking slave trade which its historic founder was embroiled in Picture: ADAM SMY

Final plea for support for events industry after companies see record losses

WeMakeEvents is a campaign to highlight the plight of the events industry. Suffolk landmarks were lit up red last night to highlight the campaign. Picture: GREEN SPARK

MK Dons boss admits his Norwich past ‘adds a little bit’ to Ipswich clash

MK Dons boss Russell Martin played under the management of Paul Lambert at Norwich City. Photos: Archant/PA

Weekend washout predicted as Met Office issue weather warning for rain

High winds and rain on the coast of Suffolk could be making waves this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN