Non-League podcast: What a week! Abandoned games, Marston goes viral and Morsley has a rant!

Bury Town striker Ollie Hughes, who scored the third goal in a 5-0 scoreline, before the match was abandoned, is tackled as the mist descends at Ram Meadow. Picture: NEIL DADY Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for another look at the non-league world.

And what a week it has been! With more off-field stories than on-field!

Bury’s gave versus Witham and Woodbridge v Stowmarket both called off for different reasons.

Needham go top, but two big defeats for Leiston, late drama at Felixstowe.

We round up all the Thurlow Nunn and SIL Senior action and discuss how Marston ended up in a story in Mail Online Sport!

And to top it all off, we have AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley’s view of agents! A conversation not to be missed!