Non-League podcast: What a week! Abandoned games, Marston goes viral and Morsley has a rant!
PUBLISHED: 12:34 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 01 October 2020
Archant
Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for another look at the non-league world.
And what a week it has been! With more off-field stories than on-field!
Bury’s gave versus Witham and Woodbridge v Stowmarket both called off for different reasons.
Needham go top, but two big defeats for Leiston, late drama at Felixstowe.
We round up all the Thurlow Nunn and SIL Senior action and discuss how Marston ended up in a story in Mail Online Sport!
And to top it all off, we have AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley’s view of agents! A conversation not to be missed!
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.