'Hopefully I can keep the jersey' - Norris out to establish himself as Ipswich Town's first-choice keeper

Will Norris pictured during Ipswich Town's 3-1 win at Southend United. He is contracted at parent club Wolves until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Ipswich Town keeper Will Norris hopes he can 'keep the jersey as long as possible' following his long-awaited league debut for the club in Saturday's 3-1 win at Southend United.

The 26-year-old, who is on loan from Premier League club Wolves for the season, replaced fellow summer signing Tomas Holy between the sticks at Roots Hall.

Manager Paul Lambert insisted the decision was no slight on Holy following back-to-back defeats against Accrington Stanley and Rotherham, rather a case of feeling it was the right time to give Norris a chance to shine. The Blues boss added that he will decide who starts at Rochdale next Tuesday nearer the time.

Asked if he was hoping to make the No.1 spot his own now, Norris, who hasn't played regular senior football since a loan spell at Braintree Town in 2015/16, replied: "That's the aim. It is a privilege to play for such a great football club, with the fans we've got, so hopefully I can keep the jersey as long as possible.

"Of course it's been frustrating, it's frustrating for any player that's not playing, but the most important thing is supporting whoever pulls on that shirt. I'll always support Tom when he plays and he'll always support me when I play. That's the good thing about goalkeepers, there's always camaraderie there.

"The gaffer had a really honest conversation with me when I signed and he continues to do so. That's the main thing. As long as everyone is on the same page then you can't go wrong.

"I think we've got a really strong goalkeeping department at this football club and the manager has got a real dilemma when he picks the team. The gaffer spoke to Tom and myself individually during the week about and then named the team on the morning of the game. I wasn't nervous because I've been doing this a while and it's what I love to do.

"It's difficult to go in and out, but that's part of the game when you're part of a squad with this much quality. The manager can pick two elevens and both could go out and get the job done."

With Town top of the League One table with a game in hand on most, Norris added: "We're not focussed on anyone but ourselves. We just need to turn out good performances every week and if we do that then we'll be there or thereabouts come the end of the season."