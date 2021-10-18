Sam Norris wins first trophy since horrific crash threatened his career

Published: 10:20 AM October 18, 2021 Updated: 10:39 AM October 18, 2021

Former Mildenhall Fen Tigers teenager Sam Norris has won his first trophy back on track just over two years after suffering a brain injury and being put on a life support machine.

Norris, who suffered the injury at a speedway meeting at Glasgow in 2019, returned to the grass, rather than the shale, earlier this year and last weekend won the George Wilby Trophy in the Youth Inter Class at Gosbeck, in Suffolk

Sam Norris, winner of the Inter Class, with his first trophy since his return to racing after an injury that almost cost him his life. - Credit: Carol Downie

Conditions were excellent after recent rain made racing good for riders to attack the track and also no dust for the good sized crowd, enjoying a warm Autumnal day .

And Norris, who has become known as 'Super Sam' since recovering from his injuries, delighted the crowd, coming second in his first race to Kenzie Cossey, but then winning his next three in style to take the trophy.

All classes were well supported with 11 entrants in the 500cc Solo where Chad Wirtzfelt was very impressive winning all his races and he also won 'The King of Gosbeck Trophy'.

The Youth Cadets at Gosbeck celebrate - Credit: Carol Downie

The 1,000cc sidecars were very entertaining with close racing , with C Blondel of the Purple Dragon racing winning from A Sales a close 2nd .

The Youth Cadet children's class saw S Stevens win overall.