News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport

Sam Norris wins first trophy since horrific crash threatened his career

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 10:20 AM October 18, 2021    Updated: 10:39 AM October 18, 2021
sport

Sam Norris leads Kenzie Cossey and Charlie Woods at Gosbeck. - Credit: Carol Downie

Former Mildenhall Fen Tigers teenager Sam Norris has won his first trophy back on track just over two years after suffering a brain injury and being put on a life support machine.

Norris, who suffered the injury at a speedway meeting at Glasgow in 2019, returned to the grass, rather than the shale, earlier this year and last weekend won the George Wilby Trophy in the Youth Inter Class at Gosbeck, in Suffolk

sport

Sam Norris, winner of the Inter Class, with his first trophy since his return to racing after an injury that almost cost him his life. - Credit: Carol Downie

Conditions were excellent after recent rain made racing good for riders to attack the track and also no dust for the good sized crowd, enjoying a warm Autumnal day .

And Norris, who has become known as 'Super Sam' since recovering from his injuries, delighted the crowd, coming second in his first race to Kenzie Cossey, but then winning his next three in style to take the trophy.

All classes were well supported with 11 entrants in the 500cc Solo where Chad Wirtzfelt was very impressive winning all his races and he also won 'The King of Gosbeck Trophy'.

sport

The Youth Cadets at Gosbeck celebrate - Credit: Carol Downie

The 1,000cc sidecars were very entertaining with close racing , with C Blondel of the Purple Dragon racing winning from A Sales a close 2nd .

The Youth Cadet children's class saw S Stevens win overall.

Most Read

  1. 1 Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park
  2. 2 The places with the highest and lowest levels of Covid in Suffolk
  3. 3 2,000 patients visit A&E because they are feeling depressed
  1. 4 Town get home draw in FA Cup First Round as ex-Blues head to Sudbury
  2. 5 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 2-2 draw at Cambridge
  3. 6 North Stander: Nowhere near good enough at this stage of the season
  4. 7 Car stranded in ditch after crash near Bury St Edmunds
  5. 8 'There's something missing in this team' - Town fans on draw at Cambridge
  6. 9 Woman sexually assaulted near Ipswich Waterfront
  7. 10 Jailed in Suffolk: J Block gang members and man who attacked train station staff
Motorsport
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An Apache from Wattisham Flying Station, pictured here arriving at the Suffolk Show in 2019

MoD warns Suffolk residents about night time Apache training exercise

Timothy Bradford

person
Tony and Beckie Bayliss have taken over The Maldon Grey in Great Cornard and given it a whole new look

Couple to bring 'family feel' to Sudbury pub

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
People in Suffolk and north Essex can now get their Covid vaccine booster

Covid vaccine boosters now available at walk in sessions

Timothy Bradford

person
An F15 fighter jet landing at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk similar to the one flown by US airman Kenneth

Suffolk Live

US jets to practice flypast over Suffolk this morning

Timothy Bradford

person