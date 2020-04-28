Much-criticised North Stand roof at Portman Road to get long-overdue clean

Ipswich Town will clean the North Stand roof this week and have already renovated turnstiles in the Cobbold Stand (inset). Picture: ANDY WARREN Archant

The much-discussed North Stand roof at Portman Road will be getting a long-overdue clean this week.

Many areas of the Blues’ home have begun to look increasingly tired in recent years, with the club working to improve the appearance of their stadium.

This includes the rear of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand, which has received plenty of complaints due to the moss which has been allowed to grow on the roof.

It’s set to be cleaned this week, with work underway today using a cherrypicker.

The club have previously re-painted a host of run-down wooden turnstile gates in the Cobbold Stand, while there has also been work undertaken at the club’s Playford Road training base to improve the standard of the facility. These include painting of buildings, turfing scruffy open areas and installing a perimeter fence around the first-team training pitch across the road on the Bent Lane site.

About time they cleaned it to be fair #itfc pic.twitter.com/HZTApifWZ1 — Jaleh Shoghi (@JalehLShoghi) April 28, 2020

Writing to supporters last summer, owner Marcus Evans said: “I have put cash aside for some much-needed investment at Portman Road to improve your matchday experience.

“There has been a substantial outlay on a new CCTV security system to increase supporter safety; plans are in place to improve the speed of service across all bars in the concourse area; we are looking at upgrading the PA system; the North Stand roof will be the first to get a clean up with the other stands to follow and even the ticket office has had a makeover!

“Other improvements around the stadium are at the planning stage. These range from simple painting and decorating to much more substantial and long-term projects - and significant financial outlay.

“The training ground also required a number of planned infrastructure improvements to meet the requirements of an elite Academy and first-team environment.”