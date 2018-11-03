Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer
Opinion

North Stander: We must keep the faith and be the 12th man for Town

PUBLISHED: 11:52 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:52 04 November 2018

Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Glass half-full or half-empty? Encouraged by the performance in Paul Lambert’s first game, or frustrated by the result and can’t stop looking at the league table?

Cole Skuse with his head in his hands after slicing a shot wide. Picture: STEVE WALLERCole Skuse with his head in his hands after slicing a shot wide. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Let’s get that last, depressing bit out of the way, shall we? Yes, we’re five points adrift and, yes, that lot who play in yellow and green are perched at the top. Has that awful ‘top and tail’ scenario ever happened before? I can’t remember it.

This far into a season, our situation is clearly serious. Especially as we still can’t keep a clean sheet and we’re still looking short of a goal threat. Just look at the goals for column.

Let’s move on to the positives. Paul Lambert had had a huge impact – right from day one.

Last Sunday, he brought every member of staff into the Playford Road training ground – the players, back room staff, security guards, people who wash the kit – everybody.

He then delivered an impressive motivational speech. The following day, he wowed the assembled media, and on Thursday he charmed a group of fans with his wit and humour.

This is clearly a manager with something about him.

MORE: Stu Says - thoughts from Preston draw

He talks about bringing back the fun factor – and I hear on the grapevine that’s already happening. There’s a really good atmosphere about the place, I’m being told.

All good...but here’s the big, all-important question: can he turn it round on the pitch?

Fans watch the Ipswich Town v Preston North End match. Picture: STEVE WALLERFans watch the Ipswich Town v Preston North End match. Picture: STEVE WALLER

I said when he was appointed that he needed to perform a miracle, and nothing has happened in the last week to make me change my mind.

I have to confess that I wasn’t at Portman Road on Saturday. I was starting my 60-mile coastal walk to raise money for life-saving defibrillators for Suffolk, so hopefully I’m forgiven for my shocking absence.

Everything I hear and read about the game is encouraging, both on the pitch and in the stands. From Lambert’s animated, positive presence on the touch line, to the performance, to the buzzing atmosphere created by the fans – it all sounds really good, and light years from the utter dross we’ve been suffering under Paul Hurst.

But – and it’s a big but – we still didn’t get the three points. We still couldn’t register a win, even though the opposition weren’t up to much, and they played a big chunk of the second half with ten men, and with an outfield player in goal.

MORE: ‘They gave me everything’ - Lambert proud of his players

Which brings me to the big issue: how much difference can Lambert’s positivity, man-management skills and the ‘fun factor’ make? Can it make the huge difference we need to pull off a great escape?

To be honest, I don’t know the answer to that question. I’m hoping those qualities can bring about a transformation in our form and our results. But it really is a big ask.

Up to now, we have seemed terribly short of quality. Hence the way the league table looks right now.

Can inspiration from the manager transform players who are struggling in the Championship into true competitors at this level? I really hope so. Because that’s the task in hand, at least until the January transfer window opens. The other really key aspect is us – the supporters. We have a huge part to play.

I hear the atmosphere was great on Saturday. I’m delighted, because it has to be that way for the rest of this season. The old ‘12th man’ cliche has never been more relevant. I suspect it won’t all be plain sailing, but we must keep the faith.

So, to answer my own question, my glass is definitely half-full. Let’s hope it gets topped up even more with a much-needed win at Reading next Saturday.

Topic Tags:

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

11 minutes ago Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Roberts hopes he has done enough to earn an extended stay in the Ipswich Town side but the former Crawley man knows the Blues’ strikers need to find their shooting boots as they bid to stay in the Championship.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

06:00
Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

A run of three-successive defeats without scoring was ended on Saturday, whilst an upturn in spirit was evident in our performance compared to those last three games. Positives that can be taken and built on I guess.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Yesterday, 13:55 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town started life under Paul Lambert’s management with a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his verdict on the game and relegation battle ahead.

Opinion North Stander: We must keep the faith and be the 12th man for Town

Yesterday, 11:52
Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Glass half-full or half-empty? Encouraged by the performance in Paul Lambert’s first game, or frustrated by the result and can’t stop looking at the league table?

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Win over Wolves and a derby day draw

Yesterday, 11:11 Ross Halls
Alan Lee scored for the Blues as they drew 2-2 with Norwich in 2007

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Daryl Murphy scoring twice in a win over Wolves and a derby day draw at Carrow Road.

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Yesterday, 11:07 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Preston North End, at Portman Road, in what was Paul Lambert’s first game in charge yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Opinion Ratings: Player grades following the battling Blues’ entertaining 1-1 draw with Preston

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Cole Skuse with his head in his hands after slicing a shot wide. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

‘They gave me absolutely everything’ - Lambert’s pride as Ipswich draw in new boss’s opener

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert insisted he was proud of his players and the Ipswich Town supporters following his side’s 1-1 draw with Preston this afternoon.

Report: Plenty to like in first game of Lambert era but Blues only take a point from dramatic contest

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts goes down in the area after a challenge from Preston North End's keeper Chris Maxwell, for which referee Andy Woolmer awarded a penalty, late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town reign began in dramatic fashion but the Blues were only able to take a point in their 1-1 draw with Preston.

Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert takes charge of Ipswich Town for the first time this afternoon as the Blues host Preston North End (3pm).

Most read

GP surgery will become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients

Runners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick Butcher

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Multiple injuries after five-vehicle crash on A12

Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24