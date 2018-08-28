Sunshine and Showers

'It was a terrific performance' – U's boss after 4-0 win at Northampton

PUBLISHED: 17:31 02 February 2019

Frank Nouble puts the U's 1-0 up at Northampton Town this afternoon. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

Frank Nouble puts the U's 1-0 up at Northampton Town this afternoon. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

2019 Colchester United Football Club

Colchester United boss John McGreal hailed his side’s performance at Northampton Town as “terrific,” after they hit four goals in a superb 4-0 away win at Sixfields Stadium

The U’s cruised to an impressive victory on the road, after their recent back-to-back defeats in League Two.

Frank Nouble gave the U’s a 1-0 lead at half-time, before two goals in a four-minute spell at the start of the second period, from new boy Abo Eisa and Kane Vincent-Young, effectively clinched the three points.

Sammie Szmodics added a fourth, midway through the second half, to complete the Cobblers’ misery.

It was certainly the ideal response to the recent back-to-back defeats at the hands of Mansfield and Crewe.

“We had to dig in at the start, before we scored our first goal, which pleased me,” explained McGreal.

“We were up against a good team, with some very experienced players, but we gave ourselves a good platform by digging in and defending well from all their corners and balls into our box.

“The first goal was important, and we always look like we are capable of scoring goals.

“We scored from another set piece (Ben Stevenson corner), and I make that 18 goals we have scored from set pieces or second phases of play this season.

“Some of our attacking play on the counter was a joy to watch, and I thought it was a terrific performance.

“The save be Rene (Gilmartin) at the start of the second half was very important, because its often down to fine margins like that.

“It showed we weren’t prepared to crumble, and we ended up scoring some good goals,” added McGreal.

