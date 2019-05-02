Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Point-to-point season ends with cracking card at Northaw

02 May, 2019 - 15:42
Top Smart (left) and Sa Kaldoun (right ) could renew their rivalry in the Ladies Open at Northaw. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Top Smart (left) and Sa Kaldoun (right ) could renew their rivalry in the Ladies Open at Northaw. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

© Graham Bishop 2019

The curtain comes down on the current season of East Anglia point-to-point racing with the traditional, final meeting taking place at Northaw, on Bank Holiday Monday.

Steeles Terrace, seen here winning at Higham, is entered in the Novice Riders race at Northaw. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPYSteeles Terrace, seen here winning at Higham, is entered in the Novice Riders race at Northaw. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPY

Prior to the six scheduled races it will be an important day for the pony racing contestants with three pony events, two of which are Championship Finals.

Pony racing starts at 1pm followed by the point-to-point races from 2pm.

The opening Conditions race entries include recent scorers, Amigo, Bardista and Orchard Hill, all successful on Easter Monday. The Intermediate race looks competitive with stable companions Platinum Ben and Orchard Hill entered whilst Spring Cover won at Dingley on Easter Saturday. Bullsempire enjoyed a walkover at Higham on the same day whilst Haut Bages has been knocking at the door and Legal Ok is in good form.

You may also want to watch:

The Novice Riders Conditions race has attracted 15 entries headed by Steeles Terrace, who readily saw off Kriss William at Higham, for his first win of this season.

Net d'Ecosse has finished runner-up in three points, the most recent of which was last week at Parham in a Ladies Open. Done A Runner and Follow The Paint both won their Members' races recently, beating small numerical opposition.

The lightly raced Top Smart is the stand out entry in the Ladies Open race and would have to carry an 8lb penalty. At Higham in February he beat Sa Kaldoun who could re-oppose and be a tougher opponent this time. Streets of London is unbeaten in his last five races and interestingly could venture into Open company for the first time.

The final two races have slightly depleted entries. Four in the Restricted race whilst the concluding Maiden could see the Andrew Pennock trained Champagne Vintage improve on an encouraging first outing at Fakenham.

Others to consider, of the seven entered, are Willcollins, making his GB pointing debut and Celestino.

Northaw racecourse is on the B156 Potters Bar to Cuffley Road, sat nav EN6 4NT. Admission is £15 for adults, including racecard. Children under 14 go free. Further details at www.pointingea.com.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘He needs stopping’ - Anger at developer who took cash for new home that was unfinished

Isobel Dide Siemmond at her property in east Suffolk Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Two arrested after crash sees teen airlifted to hospital

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where a teen was in collision with a car Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Father-of-eight was ‘loving and stable’ dad

John Riley. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Riley family

Father caught drink driving while awaiting court for driving while disqualified

Benjamin Ward was caught drink driving on the Acle New Road while disqualified. PHOTO: Archant

Complaints about cowboy builders and poor workmanship on the rise

Citizens Advice has revealed there were a surge of complaints against builders and gardeners last year. Photo: Getty Images.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists