Point-to-point season ends with cracking card at Northaw

Top Smart (left) and Sa Kaldoun (right ) could renew their rivalry in the Ladies Open at Northaw. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY © Graham Bishop 2019

The curtain comes down on the current season of East Anglia point-to-point racing with the traditional, final meeting taking place at Northaw, on Bank Holiday Monday.

Steeles Terrace, seen here winning at Higham, is entered in the Novice Riders race at Northaw. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPY Steeles Terrace, seen here winning at Higham, is entered in the Novice Riders race at Northaw. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPY

Prior to the six scheduled races it will be an important day for the pony racing contestants with three pony events, two of which are Championship Finals.

Pony racing starts at 1pm followed by the point-to-point races from 2pm.

The opening Conditions race entries include recent scorers, Amigo, Bardista and Orchard Hill, all successful on Easter Monday. The Intermediate race looks competitive with stable companions Platinum Ben and Orchard Hill entered whilst Spring Cover won at Dingley on Easter Saturday. Bullsempire enjoyed a walkover at Higham on the same day whilst Haut Bages has been knocking at the door and Legal Ok is in good form.

The Novice Riders Conditions race has attracted 15 entries headed by Steeles Terrace, who readily saw off Kriss William at Higham, for his first win of this season.

Net d'Ecosse has finished runner-up in three points, the most recent of which was last week at Parham in a Ladies Open. Done A Runner and Follow The Paint both won their Members' races recently, beating small numerical opposition.

The lightly raced Top Smart is the stand out entry in the Ladies Open race and would have to carry an 8lb penalty. At Higham in February he beat Sa Kaldoun who could re-oppose and be a tougher opponent this time. Streets of London is unbeaten in his last five races and interestingly could venture into Open company for the first time.

The final two races have slightly depleted entries. Four in the Restricted race whilst the concluding Maiden could see the Andrew Pennock trained Champagne Vintage improve on an encouraging first outing at Fakenham.

Others to consider, of the seven entered, are Willcollins, making his GB pointing debut and Celestino.

Northaw racecourse is on the B156 Potters Bar to Cuffley Road, sat nav EN6 4NT. Admission is £15 for adults, including racecard. Children under 14 go free. Further details at www.pointingea.com.